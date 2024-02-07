ZeOmega Named Best in KLAS® for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2024

#1 Ranking Follows Company's Record Growth in 2023, Distinguished by Unmatched Customer Satisfaction, Retention, and Product Innovation

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega®, the industry's leading population health management organization, announced today that it was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions for the third consecutive year, as featured in the just-released 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. This honor from KLAS Research comes on the heels of ZeOmega's tremendous momentum throughout 2023, with record growth, 94% client retention, excellent customer satisfaction, and an impressive new set of features and functionalities.

ZeOmega's Best in KLAS ranking reflects the company's continued dominance in the care management market segment. KLAS Research compiles its annual Best in KLAS reports based on valid, unbiased insights gathered from thousands of healthcare organizations regarding their information technology. The 2024 report measured quantitative and qualitative data to deliver client satisfaction insights and performance metrics in the categories of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value to help healthcare payers make informed technology decisions.

The KLAS report includes statements from ZeOmega's clients praising the team's industry knowledge, customer support, and employee longevity, and highlights the company's flagship Jiva Population Health Enterprise Management Platform for its customization, flexible integration, and continuous upgrades. One client shared, "ZeOmega is a great company. I can always get them on a call within about 15 minutes when I have an issue. The vendor's support is excellent. Jiva is a very stable product, and our business users love it. I am very satisfied with the vendor as a true partner." (Manager, November 2023).

Another client noted, "Jiva works with other products in terms of integration. ZeOmega definitely supports our connection with our claims system. So we are able to pay claims based on our authorization decisions. We also utilize Jiva as a member portal so that we can have our members see information about themselves. And we utilize the provider portal so that we can have providers send us authorizations without having to call us or fax us." (Analyst/Coordinator, December 2023).

"The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare organizations place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction."

In 2023, ZeOmega expanded its client base by 16% and increased its presence in the Medi-Cal and payvider markets through agreements (most multiyear) with organizations like Health Plan of San Joaquin (HPSJ), Central California Alliance for Health (CCAH), Brighton Health Plan Solutions, and Select Health. Additionally, the company embarked on strategic integrations with many notable technology partners, including Microsoft, Datycs, HSBlox, and Healthfeed, optimizing Jiva's capabilities with tools that enable customers to automate administrative tasks.

ZeOmega also added several innovations to its suite of offerings, launching new products to support its clients with care quality, utilization management, member engagement, and risk adjustment initiatives. The company enriched its platform with novel applications of AI, including an algorithm that identifies opioid abuse in select populations, equipping health plans with meaningful insights about care needs and risks.

"The KLAS recognition is one of our proudest achievements as it directly reflects the satisfaction of our clients, which is always our top priority," said Sam Rangaswamy, CEO, ZeOmega. "Our exceptional retention rates are another testament to our focus on client relations, and we are particularly proud that almost half of our clients have either expanded or upgraded their services in the last five years. We are honored that the health plans and systems we serve see Jiva's value as the go-to tool for their care management needs."

This is the third consecutive year that ZeOmega has received a top recognition from KLAS. In addition to being ranked Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2023 and 2022, the company was recognized as a top performer in the Payer Care Management 2023 Report. ZeOmega will be formally honored at the KLAS Awards Show at HIMSS on March 11, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

"This success is 100% due to the great partnerships we've built between our clients and our delivery teams – their hard work at the ground level, creating the solutions to serve members and providers, is really where the rubber meets the road," said Andy Arends, Chief Growth Officer, ZeOmega.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2024, 2023, and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

