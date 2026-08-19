Zephyr Introduces the Presrv™ Gourmet Clear Ice Machine

Panel-ready design, crystal-clear ice, flexible drainage, and intuitive controls bring a polished new upgrade to home entertaining

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen through design, discovery, and customer care, today announced the introduction of its first Presrv™ Gourmet Clear Ice Machine. The 15-inch, panel-ready appliance produces crystal-clear, slow-melting cubes designed to keep beverages colder longer while reducing dilution. With its flexible installation options and an elevated design, the Presrv™ Gourmet Clear Ice Machine is ideal for home bars, kitchens, and entertaining spaces.

Panel-ready design, crystal-clear ice, flexible drainage, and intuitive controls bring a polished new upgrade to home entertaining.

Designed for cocktails, spirits, sparkling water, and everyday refreshments, the Presrv™ Gourmet Clear Ice Machine produces up to 80 pounds of ice per day and stores up to 26 pounds. Users can choose from solid, semi-solid, or hollow ice thicknesses, making it easy to match the cube to the drink, from a slow-sipping bourbon to a tall sparkling refresher.

A sleek interactive TFT touchscreen brings cleaning guides, maintenance reminders, and diagnostics together in one easy-to-read display. The guided Easy Clean System walks users through routine maintenance step by step, while a QR code provides quick access to a helpful cleaning video. An included built-in water filter works behind the scenes to improve taste, reduce odor, and minimize scale buildup.

"The Presrv™ Gourmet Clear Ice Machine reflects how entertaining is evolving at home, with homeowners looking for products that feel highly functional and thoughtfully designed," said Luke Siow, President of Zephyr. "From its crystal-clear ice and flexible installation to its panel-ready design and intuitive controls, every detail was considered to make hosting feel more seamless and elevated."

Every unit ships ready for both drain pump and gravity drain installations. The built-in drain pump provides greater placement flexibility, while the gravity drain option accommodates spaces where that installation is preferred. By including both options out of the box, the Presrv™ Gourmet Clear Ice Machine simplifies planning and installation without requiring a separate model or special order.

"That same attention to detail extends to the overall value," added Siow. "Our Presrv™ Gourmet Clear Ice Machine delivers the features and design you would expect from a premium appliance at a much more accessible price point, without sacrificing performance or flexibility."

Designed to integrate into a range of interiors, the field-reversible, panel-ready door can be finished with a custom wood panel or an optional stainless steel overlay panel kit. Soft-close articulating hinges support smooth operation, while eight-color LED lighting, including warm white, cool white, red, amber, green, cyan, blue, and violet, adds customizable visibility and ambiance inside the ice bin.

Active Leak Protection provides an additional layer of reassurance through a built-in sensor that continuously monitors for internal water leaks. If a leak is detected, the system automatically shuts off the internal water valve to help protect the surrounding space. The Presrv™ Gourmet Clear Ice Machine includes a food-safe, corrosion-resistant ice scoop crafted from 316-grade stainless steel for durability in wet, high-humidity environments.

Zephyr is introducing the Presrv™ Outdoor Gourmet Clear Ice Machine in November 2026, bringing the same clear-ice performance and entertaining-focused design to outdoor kitchens and living spaces.

Key Features

15-inch, panel-ready design for built-in, compact, or freestanding installation

Produces up to 80 pounds of gourmet clear ice per day and stores up to 26 pounds

Crystal-clear, slow-melting cubes with three adjustable thickness settings

Interactive TFT touchscreen with maintenance reminders, diagnostics, and guided cleaning support

Built-in drain pump and gravity drain installation options included

Built-in water filter and guided Easy Clean System

Active Leak Protection with automatic internal water shutoff

Eight-color LED lighting, field-reversible door, and soft-close hinges

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen through design, discovery, and customer care, playing an integral role in shaping kitchen trends. Known for redefining high-performance ventilation with a wide range of kitchen range hood solutions, along with Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Coolers designed to elevate everyday entertaining, Zephyr also offers a growing collection of cooking appliances. The new HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop brings speed, control, and modern design together to inspire today's kitchens. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

About Madison Air

Madison Air (NYSE: MAIR) builds and scales leading air-quality businesses that operate in high-value niches adjacent to traditional HVAC across commercial and residential markets. Through its portfolio of trusted brands, including Addison, AprilAire, Big Ass Fans, Broan-NuTone, Nortek Air Solutions, Nortek Data Center Cooling, and Reznor, the company helps customers improve performance, protect critical assets, and create healthier indoor environments. Madison Air's mission is to make the world safer, healthier, and more productive through the power of better air.

SOURCE Zephyr