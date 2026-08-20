Zephyr Launches The AI Platform, A Multi-Agent Workspace Where Teams Work Alongside AI Specialists

After five months in early access, The AI Platform reaches general availability — with Zephyr's own sales, content, and scheduling operations running on it as mini-apps.

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr today announced the general availability of The AI Platform (TAP), a desktop app where entire teams collaborate with AI specialists in shared channels. The milestone marks a shift the company has been building toward since the platform entered early access in March: AI moving out of one-off chatbot windows and into the place where work actually happens.

"Everyone else is shipping a smarter autocomplete for one person," said Zackary Chapple, CEO of Zephyr. "We built the workplace where the whole team, and their agents working alongside them, get in the same channel and ship something real. Raw models are just parts. Specialists are the vehicle."

PROOF POINTS

Zephyr runs its own go-to-market operation on The AI Platform. The company's CRM, content pipeline, and scheduling all run as mini apps inside the product.

"We didn't want to tell people it works," said Chapple. "We run our own company on it."

Builders, including Kent C. Dodds, Ken Wheeler, PlanetScale, and Databricks, have shipped mini-apps — with more built live at Render ATL. Last week, Zephyr was the Speaker Lounge Sponsor and hosted the Zephyr Builder Lounge during Render ATL in Atlanta (August 12–13), where visitors built working mini-apps and launched a public build competition.

WHAT THE AI PLATFORM DOES

The platform is built on two things. Channels are Slack-style rooms where humans and AI specialists work side-by-side. Specialists are reusable agents with durable roles, instructions, tools, and knowledge, backed by benchmark history rather than disposable prompts. A provider-agnostic Model Router keeps teams from locking to a single vendor, routing across OpenRouter, OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, AWS Bedrock, and local or self-hosted endpoints.

The capability tying the launch together is the Mini-App Builder. Any repeatable workflow or experience becomes an AI-enabled application the whole company can install.

THE MARKETPLACE

Mini-apps are distributed through the TAP Marketplace. Billing and payouts for paid mini-apps are powered by Polar, the monetization platform for developers.

"So far, AI tooling has been built for single-player mode — the individual engineer. The AI Platform is the multiplayer version, and mini-apps mean teams can extend it into whatever they actually need. We're glad to be powering the Marketplace," said Birk Jernström, founder and CEO of Polar.

BUILT ON ZEPHYR CLOUD

The AI Platform is built by Zephyr, whose deployment technology powers the fastest path from idea to production, for humans and agents alike. For the first time, production-grade infrastructure has been available directly from a build-anything workspace. "We even leveraged our open source technology, Module Federation, which sees more than 49 million npm downloads a month, to power mini-apps." – Chapple.

AVAILABILITY

The AI Platform is available today for macOS, Windows, and Linux at https://theaiplatform.app. Documentation is at https://docs.theaiplatform.app

ABOUT ZEPHYR

Zephyr is the company behind The AI Platform and Zephyr Cloud, the deployment engine offering the fastest way to go from idea to production — for humans and agents. Founded by the team behind Module Federation, Zephyr is building the tools that let teams and AI build together. Learn more at zephyr-cloud.io and theaiplatform.app.

MEDIA CONTACT

Zephyr Cloud

Vern Tremble

[email protected]

@theaiplatform

SOURCE Zephyr