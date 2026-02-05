Zephyr Project Welcomes BeagleBoard.org, Chengdu Jingrong Lianchuang Technology, Embedd, openEuler, Savoir-faire Linux, SevenLab and Schneider Electric to its Growing Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Zephyr® Project announced that Chengdu Jingrong Lianchuang Technology , Embedd, Savoir-faire Linux , SevenLab and Schneider Electric have joined the ecosystem as Silver members. Additionally, BeagleBoard.org and openEuler have expanded their collaboration with Zephyr by becoming Associate members to foster deeper collaboration across embedded and edge computing communities.

Zephyr, an open source project that launched under the Linux Foundation in 2016, builds a secure, connected and flexible RTOS for future-proof and resource-constrained devices. It is a proven RTOS ecosystem, created by developers that is easy to deploy and manage.

"The Zephyr Project demonstrates how an open source community can deliver the secure, dependable systems the industry increasingly depends on," said Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at the Linux Foundation. "As initiatives like the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) reshape expectations around security and resilience, Zephyr RTOS enters its 10th year focused on enabling manufacturers a way to deliver safer, more innovative embedded solutions."

Zephyr RTOS delivers a growing set of software libraries that can be used across various applications and industry sectors such as Industrial IoT, wearables, machine learning and more. It is built with an emphasis on broad chipset support, security, dependability, long-term support releases and a growing open source ecosystem.

Zephyr supports more than 900 boards running embedded microcontrollers from Arm and RISC-V to Tensilica, Renesas RX, ARC and x86 as single and multicore systems. Nearly 800 developers from around the globe contributed to the 4.3 release in November 2025 , delivering a modernized USB stack, new power management capabilities, expanded industrial protocol support, and improved developer tooling.

A Growing Ecosystem

BeagleBoard.org is a non-profit organization that leverages and educates open hardware computing.

"Zephyr aligns perfectly with BeagleBoard.org's mission to enable deep, hands-on embedded systems learning," said Jason Kridner, Founder of BeagleBoard.org. "By pairing open hardware with a community-maintained RTOS that includes drivers, subsystems, and tooling, we help developers learn how real systems are built while accelerating their path from bring-up to production-ready everyday appliance."

Embedd is an embedded systems engineering company that helps organizations design, build, and scale reliable firmware and software solutions for connected, real-time, and industrial devices.

"Embedded development is in desperate need of standardization and stabilization of hardware abstraction, and Zephyr is at the forefront of solving this in an open, practical way," said Michael Lazarenko, Co-Founder at Embedd. "We joined the Zephyr Project because our goal at Embedd is to help broaden hardware support and make the path from hardware integration to working software more streamlined and repeatable, including through tools like our MCU/MPU DeviceTree configurator. We're excited to collaborate with the community and contribute to making bring-up and portability faster for everyone."

Based in Germany, SevenLab is an engineering service company specializing in embedded systems and industrial IoT.

"For SevenLab, becoming a Zephyr Project member signals our commitment to being active contributors, not passive consumers," said Dr. Sven Hädrich, Co-Founder of SevenLab. "We're committing engineering resources to review submissions and contribute meaningful pull requests that benefit the entire ecosystem; dedicating time to organize and participate in meetups, exhibitions, and conferences to build the connections that strengthen the project and developing informed perspectives on the project's evolution and sharing them openly to help guide its trajectory."

Savoir-faire Linux is an open-source software company specializing in embedded Linux, real-time systems, and custom engineering services for mission-critical and innovative technology projects.

"We began contributing to the Zephyr Project in response to the growing interest we are seeing in the market for this RTOS, and it felt natural to formalize that commitment by joining the community," said Christophe Villemer, Executive Vice President at Savoir-faire Linux. "Actively participating in the open source projects we work with is part of our DNA. Through our involvement with LF Energy, we also see strong opportunities where Zephyr plays a key role, particularly in the areas of smart metering and distributed energy resources (DER)."

These new members join Ac6, Alif Semiconductor, Arduino, Arm, Baumer, BayLibre, Beningo Embedded Group, Blecon, Blues, Doulos, Embient, Ezurio, Honda, Hubble Network, IAR, Infineon, inovex, Linaro, Microchip Technology, MicroEJ, Oticon, Percepio, Qt Group, Raytac, STMicroelectronics, Synopsys, Tenstorrent and Texas Instruments as Silver members.

Platinum members include Analog Devices, Antmicro, CARIAD, Google, Intel, Meta, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Qualcomm Technologies, Renesas, Silicon Labs, Wind River and ZEISS.

Anniversary Party at embedded world

The Zephyr Project will be at the embedded world Exhibition again this year with a dedicated booth (booth 4-170) and several sessions. Zephyr members Ac6, Alif Semiconductor, Antmicro, Beningo Embedded Group, Blecon, Doulos, inovex, Microchip, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Renesas, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics, and Percepio will showcase live demos in the booth. Attendees can expect product demos running on Zephyr, hands-on discussions, and a celebration of the Zephyr Project's 10-year anniversary with cake and limited edition swag as well as the signature kites and badges.

