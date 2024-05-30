Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns List for Q1 2024, Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

PSN Top Guns List now available publicly

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q1 2024. The list is an important reference for plan sponsors, investors and asset managers, showcasing the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts and managed ETF strategies each quarter.

For the first time in two decades of PSN Top Guns, the list of winners is openly available here.

"As SMA strategies become accessible to a wider range of investors, we are working to bring quality managed account information to a wider audience," says Nick Williams, Product Manager of PSN at Zephyr. This is why for the first time in 20 years PSN Top Guns is publicly accessible. PSN has been privileged to be the preeminent source for managed account data for 40 years and we are excited about the future of the managed account industry."

PSN celebrates 40 years in 2024 as the longest running SMA database in the world, in addition to commemorating 20 years of PSN Top Guns. The PSN Mid-Year Outlook for 2024 marks the anniversaries with articles from leading SMAs firms including Martin Investment Management, LLC, Tannin Capital, PIMCO, Level Four Capital Management, Palouse Capital Management, STP Investment Services, Zevenbergen Capital Investments, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC, Capital Wealth Planning LLC, Horizon Investment Services, Aurora and Focus Point Solutions.

The PSN Mid-Year Outlook for 2024 can be accessed here.

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this quarter's PSN Top Guns list and noted, "The strong equity bull market raged on during the first quarter as a resilient U.S. economy and optimism around artificial intelligence (AI) supported the rally."

Nauman reviewed three universes for this quarter. Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Large Cap Growth Universe:

The following strategies made list for the PSN Top Guns Global Equity Universe:

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns High Yield Universe:

Nauman's complete Q1 2024 Top Guns Commentary can be viewed on the company's website. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology, can be found here. If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN database or would like to subscribe to PSN data, visit PSN.

About PSN

For four decades, PSN has been a top resource for asset and wealth managers. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN to learn more.





About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers financial professionals to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr was honored with the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Analytics Platform. Zephyr's asset and wealth management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com.

