Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns List for Q2 2023 Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

Zephyr, an Informa Company

06 Sep, 2023, 10:59 ET

Growing consensus for a "soft-landing" boosts stocks as Q2 2023 PSN Top Guns list is revealed

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in investment management technology for wealth managers and advisors, has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q2 2023. The list is an important reference for plan sponsors, investors and asset managers, showcasing the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies each quarter. Zephyr PSN is the longest running SMA database in the world and leads the way in providing unbiased, high quality, detailed information across 2000 data points.

"As more and more investors turn their attention to separately managed accounts, advisors' access to historical performance and investment philosophies will be significant differentiators," says Chris Volpe, Director of Wealth Management and Head of Zephyr. "PSN provides the due diligence necessary for advisors to more effectively guide their clients' individual investing preferences."

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this quarter's PSN Top Gun winners and noted, "Despite concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling during the first part of the second quarter, the strong 2023 U.S. equity rally raged on. Investor optimism grew during the quarter on hopes that the U.S. economy will remain resilient and perform a soft-landing."

Nauman reviewed three universes for this quarter's PSN Top Gun List. Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Large Core Equity Universe:

  • UBS Asset Management: US Equity Opportunity Unconstrained (+12.6% for the quarter)
  • Waycross Partners: Waycross Focused Core Equity (+12.4% for the quarter)
  • Mastrapasqua/M Capital Advisors: Large Cap Core Equity (+12.0% for the quarter)

The following strategies made the PSN Top Guns list for the Japan Universe:

  • Goldman Sachs Asset Management: Japan Strategic Equity (+13.8% for the quarter)
  • Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Mgmt Co. LTD.: DS Japan Eq. Fundamental Active (+8.5% for the quarter)
  • RBC Global Asset Management: RBC Japan Equity (+7.4% for the quarter)

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns High Yield Universe:

  • Advisors Asset Management: Credit Opportunities (+5.5% for the quarter)
  • L&S Advisors, Inc.: High Yield Fixed Income (+4.3% for the quarter)
  • Polen Capital Management, LLC: Polen DDJ Total Return Credit (+3.9% for the quarter)

Learn how a global investment management firm transformed how they communicated with financial advisors and institutional investors using Zephyr's award-winning investment management software on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1pm ET/12pm CT for the upcoming Zephyr in Action Series: How asset managers are digitally transforming compliance approved fact sheets, presentations & reports.

Nauman's complete Q2 2023 Top Guns Commentary can be viewed on the company's website. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology, can be found here. If you do not have a login, you may register for complimentary access. If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN database or would like to subscribe to PSN data, visit PSN.

About PSN
For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors rely. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr
Zephyr's award-winning financial services software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate a bullish or bearish market. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com. Zephyr was honored with the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Retail Investment Platform and was recently named a finalist for the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards for its Portfolio Analytics technology. Zephyr's investment management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology.

SOURCE Zephyr, an Informa Company

