Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns List for Q2 2024, Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

AI themed stocks boost equities

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q2 2024. The list is an important reference for plan sponsors, advisors, family offices and asset managers showcasing the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts and managed ETF strategies each quarter.

"The PSN SMA database remains a central resource for plan sponsors, family offices and investment managers interested in finding strategies that match their clients' goals. We are committed to providing managers with the highest quality data, as well as a robust platform to market their products and strategies," says Nick Williams, Product Manager of PSN at Zephyr. "We have a lot of great things in the works with new targeted offerings for firms coming soon."

In addition to commemorating 20 years of PSN Top Guns, PSN is celebrating 40 years this year as the longest running SMA database in the world. For the first time in two decades of PSN Top Guns, the list of winners is openly available here.

The PSN Mid-Year Outlook for 2024 marks the anniversaries with articles from leading SMAs firms including Martin Investment Management, LLC, Tannin Capital, PIMCO, Level Four Capital Management, Palouse Capital Management, STP Investment Services, Zevenbergen Capital Investments, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC, Capital Wealth Planning LLC, Horizon Investment Services, Aurora and Focus Point Solutions. The PSN Mid-Year Outlook for 2024 can be accessed here.

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this quarter's PSN Top Guns list and noted, "The Feds' upcoming interest rate decisions continued to be the primary focus for equity investors during the quarter. Concerns about the economy overheating and inflation remaining stubborn gave way to increased optimism for a soft landing and rate cuts coming soon."

Nauman reviewed three universes for this quarter. Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Mega Cap Universe:

Fidelity Institutional Asset Mgmt.: Concentrated Blue-Chip Growth (+11.5% for the quarter)

Principal Street Partners: PSP Quality Growth (+9.7% for the quarter)

T. Rowe Price : US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity (+9.7% for the quarter)

The following are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns list for the Emerging Markets Universe:

BlackRock: BlackRock FE India (+13.0% for the quarter)

Calamos Advisors LLC: Calamos Emerging Economies Strategy (+12.1% for the quarter)

Wasatch Global Investors: Emerging India (+11.9% for the quarter)

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Short Maturity Universe:

Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc: Diamond Hill Short Duration Sec Bond (+2.3% for the quarter)

Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.: Senior Loan (+1.9% for the quarter)

Newfleet Asset Management: Bank Loans Strategy (+1.9% for the quarter)

Nauman's complete Q2 2024 Top Guns Commentary can be viewed on the company's website. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology, can be found here. If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN SMA database or would like to subscribe to PSN SMA data, visit PSN. Learn more about how you can contribute to PSN SMA Data here.

About PSN

For four decades, PSN has been a top resource for asset and wealth managers. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN SMA database to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the database, showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers financial professionals to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr was recently honored with the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Analytics Platform. Zephyr's asset and wealth management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com.

