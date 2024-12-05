Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns List for Q3 2024, Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

Easing Monetary Policies Boost Global Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q3 2024. The list is an important reference for plan sponsors, investors and asset managers, showcasing the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts and managed ETF strategies each quarter.

"Successful investment strategies demand relentless effort, in-depth research, and disciplined execution," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns highlights the elite managers and teams whose expertise continues to drive the growth of SMAs in today's dynamic economic environment."

Asset and wealth managers use Zephyr's PSN to connect with institutional and retail investors. The PSN SMA database includes over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products, detailing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel and more. PSN's unique feature is its extensive historical database, offering nearly 40 years of data, including net and gross-of-fee returns.

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this quarter's PSN Top Guns list and noted, "Despite a pronounced uptick in volatility during the third quarter which resulted in a -8.5% decline in August, the S&P 500 index recovered to post a solid +5.89% return."

Nauman reviewed three universes for this quarter. Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Small Cap Value Universe.

Private Capital Management: Value Equity (+19.4% for the quarter)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC: Bank Sector (+18.5% for the quarter)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management: Small Cap Value Equity (+14.5% for the quarter)

The following strategies made the PSN Top Guns list for the International Equity Universe.

Fisher Investments: China A-Share Equity (+25.9% for the quarter)

Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited: China Equities (+23.7% for the quarter)

Mondrian Investment Partners Limited: China Concentrated Equity (+23.0% for the quarter)

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns International Fixed Income Universe.

Barings: Emerging Markets Local Debt (+10.8% for the quarter)

Colchester Global Investors Limited: International Fixed Income Unhedged (+10.7% for the quarter)

Mondrian Investment Partners Limited: Emerging Markets Debt - Local (+10.4% for the quarter)

In addition to showcasing PSN Top Guns strategies, Zephyr has launched a robust promotional and market intelligence package program, the PSN Manager Advantage . The promotional package offers digital coverage and brand publicity, featuring ongoing marketing and a dedicated landing page to educate visitors about individual SMAs. The market intelligence Package provides actionable market insights from the PSN Database, enhancing your exposure and branding. Visit https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psntopgunsmanageradvantage/ to learn more.

Nauman's complete Q3 2024 Top Guns Commentary can be viewed on the company's website . The complete PSN Top Guns list and an overview of the methodology, can be found here . If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN database or would like to subscribe to PSN data, visit PSN .

The PSN Mid-Year Outlook for 2024 highlights thought leadership in asset management with articles from leading SMAs firms including Martin Investment Management, LLC, Tannin Capital, PIMCO, Level Four Capital Management, Palouse Capital Management, STP Investment Services, Zevenbergen Capital Investments, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC, Capital Wealth Planning LLC, Horizon Investment Services, Aurora and Focus Point Solutions. The PSN Mid-Year Outlook for 2024 can be accessed here .

About PSN

For four decades, PSN has been a top resource for asset and wealth managers. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation , advanced analytics, asset allocation , manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers financial professionals to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr was honored with the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Analytics Platform. Zephyr's asset and wealth management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com .

SOURCE Zephyr, an Informa Company