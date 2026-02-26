Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns List for Q4 2025, Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

Global Markets Thrive in Q4 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q4 2025. The list is an important reference for plan sponsors, investors and asset managers, showcasing the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies each quarter.

"These managers have successfully steered through transformative events such as the COVID-19 pandemic market crash, the Brexit referendum, the US-China trade war, and the global sell-off of 2015-2016," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "Their ability to adapt to evolving market conditions, strategically position across asset classes, and capture opportunities underscores the enduring importance of active management in delivering value to investors."

Asset and wealth managers use Zephyr's PSN to connect with institutional and retail investors. The PSN SMA database includes over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products, detailing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel and more. PSN's unique feature is its extensive historical database, offering more than 40 years of data, including net and gross-of-fee returns.

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this quarter's PSN Top Guns list and noted, "The fourth quarter of 2025 demonstrated the resilience of global markets, with equities delivering positive returns, despite challenges such as the longest U.S. government shutdown in history and geopolitical tensions. The solid performance across asset classes was driven by accommodative monetary policies, easing inflation, and strong economic recoveries in key regions."

Nauman reviewed three universes for this quarter. Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns list for the Large Value Universe:

The following strategies make up the PSN Top Guns list for the Europe Universe.

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns list for the High Yield Universe:

Nauman's complete Q4 2025 PSN Top Guns Commentary can be viewed on the company's website. The complete PSN Top Guns list and an overview of the methodology, can be found here.

