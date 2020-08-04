Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water Launches Grant Program to Recognize and Support Local Florida Organizations

Zephyrhills Brand will give "Good News Grants" to organizations that focus on sustainability, recycling, environment and wildlife, human services, food security, community development, disaster relief, education, youth services, and more. In total, the company will be donating $122,000 in good news grants to 104 local organizations – '1K Per Day' grants to 102 different organizations, plus two $10,000 sustainability grants to organizations helping to preserve the Florida we know and love through their work in the sustainability space. To launch the program, Zephyrhills Brand is awarding the first $10,000 sustainability grant to Keep Orlando Beautiful.

"We could all use a little sunshine during these challenging times," said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nestlé Waters North America. "Our Zephyrhills Brand Feel-Good Movement, aims to support and highlight the good deeds and inspiring stories of Florida organizations that are working tirelessly to improve their communities. The list of local groups and charities that we will be donating the '1K Per Day' grants to is incredible – and we are excited to honor them."

Zephyrhills Brand is committed to using more sustainable packaging and has its own good news to share with Floridians. Recently, as part of NWNA's brand-by-brand approach to expanding the use of recycled content in its packaging, Zephyrhills Brand is excited to announce that it has started to convert its 20oz, 700mL, 1L, and 1.5L bottles to be made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, plastic (rPET). Additionally, Zephyrhills Brand will be launching limited edition labels that encourage consumers to recycle through a bold message stating, "I'm Not Trash! I'm 100% Recyclable" on the 8oz, 12oz, .5L, 20oz, 700mL, 1L, and 1.5L bottles. The applicable bottle sizes will also have an additional "100% Recycled" message, letting consumers know those bottles are made of recycled plastic. By accelerating the use of rPET in its bottles, NWNA is helping to create an end-market for sustainable rPET, demonstrating a circular economy is achievable as the company strives for a waste-free future.

To celebrate organizations that are also committed to preserving the natural beauty of Florida, Zephyrhills Brand will designate each Tuesday throughout the Feel-Good Movement to be "Not Trash Tuesdays" and will issue grants and promote a different local organization each week that is dedicated to advancing the state's recycling and sustainability efforts. Lastly, Zephyrhills Brand will conclude the Feel-Good Movement by working with The Recycling Partnership to select a recipient for the final $10,000 sustainability grant on November 15, America Recycles Day.

To learn more about the Feel-Good Movement campaign, or to follow along as new organizations are highlighted, visit zephyrhillswater.com/committed-to-florida, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Have a good news story, or organization you'd like to highlight? Share the good news on social media along with #ZHGoodNews for the chance to be featured on Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water social media pages.

About Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Florida Spring Water:

Established in 1964, Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Florida Spring Water has been hydrating Floridians for more than 50 years. Zephyrhills® water is sourced from carefully selected spring sources throughout the Sunshine State to provide crisp, refreshing spring water.

