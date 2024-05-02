Zepp Health's Amazfit Unveils Bip 5 Unity: Elevating Health and Style Every Step of the Way

MILPITAS, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP ), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, has today announced the availability of the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity. Blending cutting-edge technology with an elegant design, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity redefines the standard for everyday smartwatches, offering a seamless fusion of style and functionality for individuals embracing active lifestyles.

A Fusion of Style and Substance

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity boasts a stunning 1.91" display that effortlessly showcases vital health metrics, immerses the user in their downloadable mini apps, and ensures they never miss an important notification. Encased within a stainless steel frame, this sleek marvel balances sophistication with durability, catering to the demands of even the most rigorous fitness routines.

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity seamlessly transitions from office wear, to gym attire, to casual outfits - effortlessly complementing any ensemble. It empowers users to prioritize the core elements of leading an active lifestyle with ease and style.

Powered by Zepp OS 3.0

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is the second device to launch with Zepp OS 3.0 since last year's Amazfit Balance. With this health-centered operating system, users can experience enhanced interaction and access to an even deeper ecosystem of downloadable mini apps, games and watch faces - with many being developed specifically for this generation of Zepp OS.

Users in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region can also take control of their active lifestyle with their voice, as Amazfit Bip 5 Unity models in these regions support a built-in microphone and speaker, enabling support for both Bluetooth phone calling and the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is now available on the official Amazfit website and via Amazfit's retail partners, with prices starting from $69.99 USD / €69.90. Prices may vary depending on location.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.

