Zerion Pharma's Dispersome® technology published in two peer-reviewed papers through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies

News provided by

Zerion Pharma A/S

08 Jun, 2023, 04:48 ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Zerion Pharma A/S ('ZERION') today announces the publication of joint experimental work on its Dispersome® technology in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Research, two peer-reviewed papers.

The work behind the publications originated from two partnership projects, one with Bayer AG and one with Novartis Pharma AG. The former can be accessed here and showcases the interplay between drug loading and dissolution performance in Dispersome® formulations on the drug Nimodipine. The latter one can be accessed here and shows the application of the Dispersome® technology at drug loadings up to 70% for two different drug compounds covering a range of different whey proteins. Both papers demonstrated the exceptional performance of the Dispersome® technology, resulting in very significant increases in drug solubility.

"We are extremely happy to collaborate with both Bayer and Novartis. It is a great opportunity for ZERION to apply our Dispersome® technology to their drug compounds and we are proud to see that our collaborations resulted in valuable insights and learnings for the further development of the technology. It goes without saying that we are thankful to both Bayer and Novartis for their openness to share these findings with the scientific community. Especially for new technologies such as the Dispersome® technology, it is of utmost importance to publish such findings, which ultimately will help to generate more confidence in the technology", says Korbinian Löbmann, CSO of ZERION. 

About Zerion Pharma A/S

ZERION develops its own proprietary drug formulations and offers its Dispersome® technology platform to established pharma companies as a means to solve their challenging drug solubility problems. By applying ZERION's technology, the solubility of poorly soluble compounds may be greatly enhanced, which improves their oral bioavailability and thereby therapeutic outcomes for the patients. ZERION was established in 2019 as a spin-out from the University of Copenhagen based on almost a decade of research.

About Bayer AG and Novartis Pharma AG

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition with its headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany. Novartis is a global pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland. Both companies are among the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

For more information, please visit www.zerion.eu or contact:
Ole Wiborg,
CEO   
Mobile: +45 40 96 80 18 
E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Zerion Pharma A/S

