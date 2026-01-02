Zero Homes Announces Statewide Expansion To Help Colorado Homeowners Access Home Energy Rebates and Install High-Efficiency Heat Pumps

DENVER, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Homes today announced that it is now serving homeowners throughout the entire state of Colorado to help them navigate and access the newly launched Colorado Home Energy Rebate Program and install energy-efficient heat pump systems that lower energy costs and improve home comfort.

Home Energy Rebate Program

The Colorado Energy Office (CEO), in partnership with the Polis Administration, recently launched the state's Home Energy Rebate Program — a consumer-facing initiative supported by federal funding that provides up to $14,000 in rebates per eligible household for energy-saving home improvements. These rebates are designed to make electrification and efficiency upgrades more affordable for Coloradans, including cold-climate and standard heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, insulation, air sealing, electrical panel upgrades, and more.

"Coloradans want access to clean-energy technology to save money, and these rebates will help accomplish that," said Governor Jared Polis upon the program's launch. "These rebates can help more Coloradans make a variety of home upgrades that will bring down energy costs and provide more efficient home heating and cooling."

Zero Homes ' statewide expansion ensures that homeowners — from major urban centers to rural mountain towns — can confidently understand their eligibility, navigate the rebate process, and complete professional installations with registered contractors.

Key Ways Zero Homes Supports Homeowners:

Statewide Remote Delivery: Zero Homes now assists homeowners in every Colorado county by leveraging its remote quoting platform to design proper systems, schedule with local contractors, and provide quality assurance through the install process.



Rebate guidance and support: From verifying income eligibility under the program's tiers (including 80% and 150% Area Median Income levels) to guiding homeowners through the application steps, Zero Homes simplifies access to savings.



Heat pump installations: Zero Homes facilitates heat pump system installations — including cold-climate and ductless options — that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and improve year-round home comfort.



Zero Homes facilitates — including cold-climate and ductless options — that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and improve year-round home comfort. Maximizing incentives: Zero Homes helps homeowners combine the Home Energy Rebate Program with other utility incentives, state tax credits, and federal benefits to maximize savings and reduce project costs.

The Home Energy Rebate Program includes two rebate tracks: the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) for high-efficiency electric appliances and upgrades now available to eligible single-family homes and small multifamily buildings, and the Home Efficiency Rebates (HER) for whole-home improvements that will be launched for manufactured/mobile homes and large multifamily buildings. Rebates are delivered through a network of registered contractors and are applied as discounts on qualified projects.

"Colorado's new Home Energy Rebate Program is one of the most significant opportunities for homeowners to improve their homes, cut energy cost and emissions, and adopt cleaner technologies," said [Zero Homes spokesperson]. "Zero Homes is committed to making this process as straightforward as possible — from understanding eligibility to completing installation — for homeowners no matter where they live in the state."

Heat pumps installed through the program can qualify for up to $8,000 for cold-climate heat pumps and up to $3,000 for standard heat pump systems toward the total rebate cap of $14,000 per household, with additional rebate opportunities for water heaters, air sealing, and electrical upgrades.

About Zero Homes

Zero Homes is a Denver-based startup building the next generation of digital tools for home electrification. By combining remote home modeling with streamlined contractor coordination, Zero Homes accelerates the design and deployment of heat pump, electric water heater, and whole-home electrification upgrades — helping homeowners reduce emissions, lower utility costs, and embrace a clean energy future.

Media Contact:

Zero Homes

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 303-848-8606

Website: www.zerohomes.io

