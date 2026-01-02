Zero Homes Awarded Advanced Industries Grant from Colorado OEDIT to Accelerate Heat Pump adoption

DENVER, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Homes, a Colorado-based home electrification marketplace, today announced it has received a prestigious grant award through the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator Program . This highly competitive statewide program supports early-stage companies driving innovation in advanced industries, and Zero Homes was selected as one of the latest recipients for its transformative approach to residential decarbonization and electrification.

This grant will support Zero Homes ' mission to accelerate the transition of single-family homes to clean, all-electric systems — reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy costs, and improving indoor air quality for Colorado homeowners and beyond. The company's digital-first electrification platform uses advanced remote modeling and design tools to streamline heat pump, electric water heating, and whole-home system upgrades, making sustainable retrofit solutions easier and more affordable for homeowners.

"We're honored to be recognized by OEDIT and the Advanced Industries Accelerator Program," said Grant Gunnison, Founder and CEO of Zero Homes. "This grant validates the importance of scaling accessible home electrification solutions. It will help us continue expanding our technology and outreach — bringing high-impact electric upgrades to more communities across Colorado and the nation."

The OEDIT Advanced Industries Accelerator Program — known for fostering groundbreaking technologies that strengthen Colorado's economy — awards funding to companies and researchers whose innovations have strong commercial potential and economic impact. Grant recipients span a diverse range of sectors including energy, materials, aerospace, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

Zero Homes plans to use the grant funding to enhance its remote design and customer experience technology, support deployment partnerships with utilities and contractors, and accelerate hiring in key technical and operational roles. This investment will accelerate the company's growth while contributing to Colorado's leadership in climate tech and clean energy innovation.

Zero Homes is a Denver-based startup building the next generation of digital tools for home electrification. By combining remote home modeling with streamlined contractor coordination, Zero Homes accelerates the design and deployment of heat pump, electric water heater, and whole-home electrification upgrades — helping homeowners reduce emissions, lower utility costs, and embrace a clean energy future.

