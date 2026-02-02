The Jumanji universe is set to become Zero Latency VR's first cinematic blockbuster collaboration.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR , the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the world's largest true location-based VR network, has announced an exciting new licensing deal with Sony Pictures to bring the blockbuster Jumanji franchise to its next-generation immersive VR format.

ZERO LATENCY VR UNLOCKS THE WORLD OF JUMANJI IN IMMERSIVE VR

Loved by audiences worldwide for decades, Jumanji is known for its high-stakes adventure, unpredictable worlds, and the kind of group chaos that turns friends into a true team. The next movie in the Jumanji series is set for release in December 2026, making it the perfect time for the adventure series to take on a whole new life in Zero Latency VR's signature technology, which lets players move untethered through full-scale arenas together, inside the action.

"This is a dream partnership for us. Stepping into the game is a core part of our DNA," said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. "Jumanji is funny, intense, and unpredictable, and is built around the concept of shared adventure. It throws a team into a world that demands curiosity and cooperation. That's exactly what we do best. We can't wait to bring players into an epic Jumanji experience where every step feels like you've entered the game."

More details about the collaboration will be shared in the future. For now, the game has been set, and the adventure is officially underway, with the experience set to launch at Zero Latency VR locations worldwide in 2026.

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY VR:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 150+ cutting-edge venues across 30 countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies.

ABOUT JUMANJI FILM FRANCHISE

Sony Pictures' Jumanji film franchise, based on the award-winning children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, has taken in over $2 billion at the worldwide box office. Moviegoers were first introduced to the world in 1995 when a mysterious game transports its players to the jungles of Jumanji! The film starred the late Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce. Over 20 years later, the adventures continue in the brand-new film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), where the game changed as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they've never heard of, they decide to play and are immediately thrust into the game's jungle setting, in the bodies of the avatar characters they chose (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan). What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you. To win, they'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they'll be stuck in the game forever. Following the success of the 2017 film, the gang (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan) is back in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game. The gang returns once again for the next instalment in the Jumanji series coming out in theaters on December 11, 2026.

