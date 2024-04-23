ZERO Prostate Cancer Taps Community Healthcare Leader as First-Ever Chief Mission Officer

Brian Bragg to Propel Mission Expansion in Communities Nationwide

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer , the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Bragg as its first-ever Chief Mission Officer. Bragg, a distinguished expert in the healthcare and community health space, will lead the organization's bold mission-first strategy to reduce late-stage diagnoses, improve patient quality and quantity of life, and decrease mortality. He will also spearhead continued efforts to center health equity solutions into all of ZERO Prostate Cancer's education, support, and advocacy work. Bragg begins his role on May 6.

With decades of extensive leadership experience, Bragg has dedicated his career to ensuring communities have access to quality health care and building programs that promote health equity. For more than 24 years, Bragg served in leadership positions overseeing health initiatives at Access Community Health Network (ACCESS) in Chicago, one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in the United States. Most recently, as the Vice President of Health Equity, he advanced critical programs in primary care, behavioral health, and infectious disease with a focus on addressing health disparities.

In his new role, Bragg will lead a comprehensive approach working both in-community and virtually to accelerate and expand mission delivery. One of his top priorities will be building capabilities in interventions, outreach, and health programs across the prostate cancer continuum, piloted in underserved communities to drive nationwide health equity impacts. He will also drive volunteer efforts and collaborative partnerships with organizations on the ground to support work already being done to best serve those impacted by prostate cancer at the local level.

"With prostate cancer cases on the rise and as a Black man who is at higher risk for the disease, I feel a shared sense of urgency to dismantle barriers, empower communities, and pave the way for better and more sustainable approaches to interventions that address prostate health and prostate cancer," said Brian Bragg. "I'm honored to be part of ZERO Prostate Cancer's stellar team. Investing in early detection measures, community outreach and engagement, and advancing access to quality care for all are critical steps to saving and extending more lives."

"ZERO Prostate Cancer is making an unprecedented expansion in mission, and Brian's vast experience and vision will drive our outreach, community health, patient programs, and advocacy efforts to new heights," said Courtney Bugler, President & CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. "His expertise in healthcare leadership and dedication to serving marginalized communities will positively impact thousands of patients, at-risk men, and their families."

Bragg was recently honored as a Chicago Defender Man of Excellence inductee for his dedication to ensuring communities have access to quality health care. The award was presented by the Chicago Defender, a multi-media content provider that covers the African American community. He has also contributed to critical state and national advocacy efforts and research projects, including one on how implementing modifications to Electronic Health Records (EHR) supports HIV screenings within an HQFC. This study directly addressed changes needed to improve screenings, the link to care, and the benefits for patients.

