ZERO Prostate Cancer Taps Executive from World's Largest Voluntary Health Organization as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Sherí Barros to Propel Mission to Raise Awareness and Support Patients

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer , the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sherí Barros as its new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Barros is an award-winning brand and CSR executive with more than 20 years of experience in both nonprofit and for-profit sectors, with a focus on sports entertainment brands and global health initiatives. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Sports Brand Partnerships for the American Cancer Society, where she worked with professional sports leagues, brands, and talent to advance ACS's mission to improve the lives of people with cancer.

"Sherí's trailblazing career in cause marketing and innovative approach to corporate social responsibility makes her an ideal fit for our team and mission to raise awareness and support more prostate cancer patients and families," said Courtney Bugler, President & CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. "She has a strategic vision, a collaborative spirit, and a passion for purpose-driven marketing. Sherí is poised to take our marketing and communication efforts to new heights."

With decades of extensive marketing and leadership experience, Barros has spent her career engaging male consumers through the world's most popular brands focused on sports, community, and health. Her career includes Head of Marketing for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and marketing roles with the NFL's Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. She's an Advertising Telly Award winner and was named an inaugural jury member of the 2019 Cannes Lions Entertainment for Sport Awards - one of the most prestigious global marketing awards in the world. Barros has served as an Adjunct Professor of Marketing at New York University, and guest lectures for UCLA's Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES).

"Some of the best marketing work drives both business and purpose, and I'm excited to be part of a bold mission to save lives and reach more at-risk men," said Sherí Barros, ZERO Prostate Cancer's new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "Having worked with the largest brands and largest voluntary health organization in the world, I understand the value of building trust and partnerships as a powerful vehicle for addressing health disparities, awareness, and progress. I plan to lead a strategy that will ultimately address the needs of men and families who need ZERO the most."

In her role as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Barros will be the principal adviser charged with executing a comprehensive marketing and communications strategy to promote and amplify the ZERO brand and the organization's bold mission-first strategy to reduce late-stage diagnoses, improve patient quality of life, and decrease mortality. She begins her role on October 1, 2024.

For media inquiries or interview requests with Sherí Barros, please contact Scott Meeks at [email protected] .

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives. Our dedicated national and chapter staff is joined by a growing team of passionate volunteer champions to increase advocacy, awareness, and community engagement to ZERO out prostate cancer. ZERO is recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. ZERO spends more on programs than any other prostate cancer charity, dedicating 85 cents of every dollar to support, education, and research.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ZERO Prostate Cancer

Scott Meeks, Media Director

[email protected]

202-203-0530

SOURCE ZERO Prostate Cancer