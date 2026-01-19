ZERO SUGAR LO SECCO Prosecco Launches New Consumer Website, Expands U.S. Distribution; Now Available in Eight Markets and Shipping Nationally

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LO SECCO Prosecco DOC Brut Nature, the zero-sugar sparkling wine produced in Italy's Veneto region, announced today the launch of its new consumer-focused website and expanded distribution across key U.S. markets, including Connecticut, Minnesota, and New Jersey.

The updated digital platform is designed to enhance the consumer experience, providing streamlined access to product information, availability, and direct-to-consumer ordering.

Zero Sugar Lo Secco Prosecco ZERO SUGAR LO SECCO PROSECCO

LO SECCO has partnered with Northeastern Beverage in Connecticut, Maverick Beverage Company in Minnesota, and Shorepoint Distributing in New Jersey, bringing the brand's total footprint to eight states. Consumers nationwide can now purchase LO SECCO directly through the company's newly launched website.

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to bringing distinctive, high-quality brands to our customers," said Greg Zannella, Vice President of Sales at Northeastern Beverage. "LO SECCO offers an exciting opportunity to meet growing consumer demand for a healthier choice without sacrificing quality, and we're excited to support its growth throughout Connecticut."

Founded by Monika Elling, LO SECCO Prosecco DOC Brut Nature contains zero sugar, is vegan and naturally low in carbohydrates.

"We are thrilled to partner with Monika Elling and the LO SECCO team as we continue to expand our better-for-you portfolio," said Tony Thornton, Director of Wine and Spirits at Shorepoint Distributing. "This segment of our business is gaining strong momentum, and we believe LO SECCO Prosecco is positioned to become a category leader in a very short time."

"Maverick MN is excited to partner with LO SECCO Prosecco as we grow this rapidly expanding category together," said Mike Steffel, Vice President and General Manager of Maverick Beverage Company, MN.

"We're at a pivotal moment as consumers recognize that zero sugar Prosecco can align with modern lifestyles, including low-carb, keto, and GLP-1–influenced approaches, without compromising quality or enjoyment," Elling said. "We're proud to partner with distributors who understand that wellness and responsible wine consumption are not opposing ideas. Together, we're focused on building thoughtful, sustainable growth with both the trade and today's increasingly informed consumers."

For more information or to purchase LO SECCO Prosecco nationwide, visit www.loseccoprosecco.com.

ABOUT: LO SECCO Prosecco DOC Brut Nature is a zero-sugar sparkling wine produced in Italy's Veneto region. LO SECCO delivers a crisp, dry profile with naturally low carbohydrates, aligning with modern low-sugar and mindful-drinking lifestyles without compromising quality or taste. Founded by beverage innovator Monika Elling, LO SECCO is redefining the Prosecco category for today's consumer through its clean flavor profile, elegance, and responsible enjoyment. The brand is currently available in eight U.S. markets and ships nationally direct to consumers via its website.

Follow Lo Secco Prosecco

Instagram & TikTok: @LoSeccoProsecco — for recipes, release updates, and behind-the-scenes

content.

Media Contact

Jenna Parker

FMG PR

[email protected]

Tel:914.315.5585

Brand & Trade Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE LO SECCO PROSECCO