ZeroEyes and Critical Response Group (CRG) Bolster Safety and Security Efforts at Genesee School District

PHILADELPHIA and HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, and Critical Response Group (CRG) , the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data, announced today that Genesee School District has adopted ZeroEyes and CRG technology to enhance emergency response efforts and protect students, faculty and staff from gun-related violence.

Gun-related violence continues to plague the US, particularly within educational institutions. According to the ZeroEyes Gun Violence Research Center , 51.5% of the shootings analyzed in Michigan took place at K-12 schools, with 21.6% of the perpetrators identified as former students. To address this problem, Genesee School District has deployed ZeroEyes' proactive AI gun detection solution and integrated CRG's mapping technology into the ZeroEyes' platform to deliver critical intelligence to first responders during an active shooter crisis.

"As a close-knit community, the safety of our students and staff is paramount," said Brett Young, Superintendent of Genesee School District. "We've taken significant steps to ensure a secure environment over the last several years, and adding ZeroEyes and CRG's advanced technologies provides another essential layer of protection. We believe that this deployment has strengthened our safety efforts for our students and community."

Located near Flint, Michigan, Genesee is a small, community-oriented district serving over 700 students at Jack P. Haas Elementary School and Genesee Jr/Sr High School. The district maintains a graduation rate of 90.7% and is dedicated to fostering career and technical education, with 41.7% of its students engaged in these programs. Recently, Genesee furthered its commitment to student health and well-being by establishing an on-site medical and behavioral health clinic.

"We are excited to collaborate with ZeroEyes to elevate the safety and security of Genesee Public Schools," said Mike Rogers, CEO of CRG. "By integrating our critical incident mapping technology with ZeroEyes' advanced AI gun detection system, we provide a comprehensive solution that displays the precise location of identified threats. This integration ensures that emergency responders and personnel can quickly locate and address incidents, significantly enhancing the safety of students and staff."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto the district's existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school administrators as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Founded by US military special operations veterans, CRG adapted and domesticated the military's gridded reference graphics (GRG) technique to create accurate and detailed maps tailored for emergency responders. CRG's mapping data allows organizations to leverage detailed, accurate maps during emergencies, providing crucial context and ensuring precise situational awareness for effective decision-making during critical situations.

"ZeroEyes is proud to support Genesee School District in its mission to enhance its security and safety plan," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Our AI-based gun detection platform, combined with CRG's mapping technology, offers a robust solution to enhance emergency response capabilities. We are happy to put this partnership into action and protect the Genesee community."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

Critical Response Group, Inc. is the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data producing common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency. CRG's origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades and dozens of county-wide deployments domestically over the past five years. The management team's mix of decorated and combat-tested USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives possess a unique perspective on building and implementing CRGs for domestic first responders, with a focus on CRGs being used when a crisis occurs. For more information, visit https://www.crgplans.com/ or contact us by emailing [email protected].

