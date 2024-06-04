ZeroEyes and Stonemont Security Applaud Iowa, Kansas and Missouri State Legislatures for Passing Landmark School Security Funding Bills

AI Gun Detection Pioneer Partners with Kansas City-Area Security Systems and Services Provider to Help Schools Implement Proactive Protection Against Gun-Related Threats

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, and Stonemont Security Solutions, a leading provider of security systems and services, today congratulated Iowa, Kansas and Missouri state legislatures for passing landmark school safety and security funding bills in recent weeks. The companies have partnered to help schools evaluate and improve their overall security approach, with white-glove services tailored to their specific needs and expert integration of ZeroEyes' leading AI gun detection software.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

ZeroEyes offers the most comprehensive AI gun detection solution on the market, and Stonemont Security brings extensive expertise in serving Midwest clients, with its office location in Kansas City and close contacts with local police departments and school administration in Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas. Together, the companies will assist schools in utilizing their awarded grant funding to conduct security and threat assessments and deploy ZeroEyes' technology to identify visible, illegally brandished guns on school property.

"Our threat assessments help ensure that school funds are allocated toward security solutions that matter," said Thaddeus Debolt, President of Stonemont Security Solutions. "ZeroEyes' solution enables customers to pivot from a reactive security approach to proactive. We are proud to include ZeroEyes in our security offerings and use our connections in the region to help schools add this life-saving technology to their multi-layered security plans."

Stonemont Security provides comprehensive security services and solutions. From initial consultation to routine maintenance, Stonemont Security creates a safe and secure environment for schools, hospitals, banks, commercial buildings and more. The company also offers adaptive camera systems with 24/7 recording and access control systems that are fully customizable to fit any entry method and number of doors.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Stonemont Security takes a white-glove approach to everything that they do, and together, we are powerful force multipliers," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "With the new state grants, we are excited to help Midwestern schools enhance their security measures and protect their communities from senseless violence."

ZeroEyes and Stonemont Security are currently collaborating on a mobile weapon detection system, TACFIN (Tactical Firearm Identification Network), which will deploy ZeroEyes' technology on mobile cameras at any event or venue, such as a festival or concert. The companies will pilot the technology at the FBINAA National Annual Training Conference in Kansas on July 20-22, 2024.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

