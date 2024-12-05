ZeroEyes Partners with EPS to Protect Schools Against Gun-related Violence

Ohio's Tri-County Career Center Unveiled as First Joint Customer

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, and EPS, an Ohio-based security systems integrator, today announced a partnership to protect schools against the threat of gun-related violence. They also unveiled their first joint customer, the Tri-County Career Center (TCCC) in Southeastern Ohio, which has adopted ZeroEyes' proactive security technology to protect students, faculty and staff.

The partnership aims to amplify customer service and extend the reach of ZeroEyes' technology to new territories. EPS played a key role in the adoption and implementation of ZeroEyes at the TCCC, conducting site visits, identifying the most effective outdoor cameras, and working closely with ZeroEyes to determine the optimal camera placements.

"As a 100% family-owned business that has been operating for over 40 years throughout the US, EPS prides itself on staying ahead of the game when it comes to technology, the public and school safety," says EPS President Charles Wilde. "ZeroEyes' leading-edge technology and proven commitment to public safety fits squarely within EPS's model. It's an impressive product, and it's only going to get better as AI continues to advance. I believe it to be a first line of defense against the school shootings that are happening throughout the US."

Based in Canal Winchester, Ohio, EPS provides comprehensive security integration services from design through installation and maintenance. The company specializes in custom solutions across fire detection, security, access control, and video surveillance.

"After seeing a ZeroEyes demo presented by an existing EPS client, I instantly knew we needed it as an additional layer of protection," said Connie Altier, Superintendent of TCCC. "This technology provides a level of safety that I wasn't even aware existed. Once I learned about it, there was no question in my mind—we had to implement it to ensure the highest level of security for our school."

Serving the community for 50+ years, TCCC educates 650 students spanning eight districts in rural Southeastern Ohio. The school offers programs for high school students and adults, and its diverse programs are designed to provide students with the critical know-how and real-world exposure needed to excel in their selected careers. TCCC is the first school in Athens County, Ohio to implement a multi-layered security system complete with security cameras, key card door access, a full-time onsite resource officer, and ZeroEyes.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is layered on existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to local law enforcement and the school security team as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"As we work toward a safer future for all, partnering with systems integrators like EPS helps us expand our reach to new areas so we can protect more people," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Our solution complements EPS's model perfectly, creating a powerful duo to enhance security measures. We look forward to working together to protect the TCCC and other future joint customers against gun-related incidents."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

