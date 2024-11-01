ZeroOutages Delivers Critical Internet Connectivity After Hurricane Helene for Fortune 500 Global Manufacturing Firm

Team Effort Restores Production Capabilities at Storm-Damaged Facilities in Record Time

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroOutages, a leading provider of low earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet solutions, played a pivotal role in restoring critical communications for a global Fortune 500 manufacturing company, after Hurricane Helene devastated two of their North Carolina sites. Working alongside its partners including Complete Communications, ZeroOutages deployed STARLINK satellite internet antennas, successfully restoring internet connectivity and helping them quickly resume production.

Within days, ZeroOutages was able to begin processing the order, initiate shipping, and coordinating the logistics to deliver everything needed in places which FedEx couldn't reach. It required unique delivery methods, coordinating installers and pushing through constant challenges.

"ZeroOutages the best when it comes to responding to an urgent need," said Mike Minor of Complete Communications.

Responding Quickly to Crisis

ZeroOutages mobilized swiftly to support this emergency response effort. Utilizing its expertise in deploying STARLINK internet solutions, ZeroOutages ensured that the storm-affected sites were back online within days, despite the immense logistical challenges posed by hurricane damage. By providing resilient, high-speed satellite connectivity, ZeroOutages allowed their sites to regain critical communications needed to restore manufacturing operations.

Critical Role of STARLINK Connectivity

The STARLINK circuits deployed by ZeroOutages provided their Fortune 500 client's sites with robust, non-terrestrial, low-latency connectivity, which was essential for restoring normal operations in the aftermath of the hurricane that destroyed most land line connections.

A Proven Track Record in Disaster Recovery

ZeroOutages has a long history of providing critical internet solutions for businesses during emergencies and natural disasters. Their team's expertise in deploying LEO satellite internet and network redundancy solutions allows businesses to maintain operations in even the most challenging circumstances.

"We are proud to have been part of this team effort to help our client get back online," said Daren French, VP Business Development of ZeroOutages. "Our commitment to rapid response and our extensive experience with STARLINK deployments enabled us to play a key role in restoring connectivity for this Fortune 500 customer."

About ZeroOutages

ZeroOutages is a leader in providing LEO satellite business-class internet solutions. The company's innovative approach, which includes 24x7 support, SLAs, static IP addressing, subnets, and a dedicated L3 network overlay, ensures businesses have access to the most reliable and high-performance connectivity solutions available. ZeroOutages specializes in STARLINK deployments and high-speed, low-latency connectivity across North America, offering unmatched reliability and security in business-critical applications.

