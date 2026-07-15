Breakthrough IP Expands Effective Memory Bandwidth and Increases Tokens per Second for AI Accelerators

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroPoint Technologies AB (ZeroPoint), a leader in hardware-accelerated memory compression and optimization for AI, data centers and edge computing, today announced ZeroStream™, a hardware IP that increases effective memory bandwidth across a variety of use cases, including delivering more tokens per second from AI accelerators.

ZeroPoint Technologies Announces ZeroStream

"What sets an AI system apart today is how much performance and context you can pull from the memory you already have," said Brett Cline, CEO of ZeroPoint. "ZeroStream lets chip designers do more with that same memory, increasing tokens per second, enabling more context held in memory, and fitting larger foundation models in a smaller footprint."

ZeroStream uses hardware-accelerated compression to move more data across existing memory and streaming interfaces, improving performance for bandwidth-bound applications.

Features include:

Lossless compression with no quantization or accuracy loss.

Up to 1.5x compression on LLM weights, 2x average improvement on activations and KV cache.

20-35% effective bandwidth improvement, up to 50 percent for some workloads.

Deterministic, data-independent latency, fully pipelined to line rate.

"Edge AI is fundamentally constrained by memory footprint and data bottlenecks. Our AI Booster software suite independently slashes memory usage by 3x and provides a seamless one-click export for the entire AI vision pipeline," said Vincent Huard, Co-founder and CEO of MountAIn SAS. "Tackling the memory wall from both sides changes the game. Pairing our full-pipeline orchestration with ZeroStream's hardware-accelerated weight and activation compression creates a powerful hardware-software multiplier, enabling chip designers and OEMs to run cloud-grade vision systems on deeply constrained edge silicon."

The launch of ZeroStream corresponds with ZeroPoint's product catalogue update, focused on streamlining, simplifying, and enhancing four core ZeroPoint solution areas, now branded as ZeroStream™, ZeroConnect™, ZeroStorage™, and ZeroAI™. For more information, visit https://www.zeropoint-tech.com/products.

About ZeroPoint Technologies

ZeroPoint Technologies builds hardware-accelerated memory optimization IP that expands existing memory bandwidth to deliver more data across the same physical memory channels, resulting in more tokens per second and lower memory cost, from edge AI to enterprise and hyperscale data centers. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, ZeroPoint has developed an extensive portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded with the goal of delivering the most efficient memory compression available, across the memory hierarchy, in real-time. Visit https://www.zeropoint-tech.com for more information.

SOURCE ZeroPoint Technologies