ZeroToOne.AI Acquires GroundTruth to Deploy at Scale an AI Driven Predictive Intelligence Platform for Enterprise Decision Systems

Combines Premier Behavioral AI Platform with one of the World's Largest Real-World Platforms to Drive Decisions for the Physical Economy

Acquisition Brings ZeroToOne's Technology to Scale across GroundTruth's Extensive Customer Base, Driving Greater Marketing Reach, Efficiency and ROI

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroToOne.AI ("ZeroToOne" or the "Company"), a leader in predictive behavioral intelligence, today announced that it has acquired GroundTruth, a scaled real-world platform that captures and processes billions of daily interactions across the physical world.

Together, the companies will deploy the first large-scale predictive intelligence platform capable of anticipating real-world consumer behavior with greater precision. This marks a profound shift from reactive legacy systems, with the combined platform capable of delivering foresight into when, where, and how consumers are most likely to act.

The combination integrates ZeroToOne's proprietary, patent-pending Large Behavioral Model – developed by researchers recruited from Carnegie Mellon University, one of the top AI programs in the U.S. – with GroundTruth's large-scale signal network and extensive customer base. GroundTruth currently serves more than 2,000 enterprise customers globally, providing a strong distribution platform for ZeroToOne's predictive AI infrastructure.

"While most enterprise software explains the past, ZeroToOne was founded on the belief that the next generation of enterprise decision systems will predict the future," said Naseer Hashim, Co-Founder and CEO of ZeroToOne. "By combining our AI-powered behavioral prediction engine with GroundTruth's rich network of real-world signals, we're creating a new layer of intelligence that helps organizations anticipate demand, allocate resources, and act ahead of competitors."

ZeroToOne's AI-powered prediction engine draws on a vast stream of privacy-safe behavioral signals across both digital and real-world environments, generating billions of predictive insights to anticipate consumers' next move.

"With approximately 85 percent prediction accuracy, the Company's technology serves as a predictive intelligence platform wherever behavior drives outcomes," said Dr. Beibei Li, Professor of IT and Management at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College and Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of ZeroToOne. "By combining GroundTruth's signal technology with our predictive AI infrastructure, we can help enterprises forecast consumer intent with extraordinary precision and act before outcomes unfold."

The Company also announced that John Costello, a widely respected marketing industry leader and former President of Global Marketing and Innovation at Dunkin' Brands, who was closely involved in the acquisition, will join ZeroToOne's Board of Directors as Vice Chair. Costello brings decades of experience building globally recognized brands and will help guide the Company's continued expansion.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the ZeroToOne family," said Rosie O'Meara, Chief Executive Officer of GroundTruth. "We have helped major global brands connect digital engagement with real-world action to drive measurable business outcomes. As one company, we can move beyond measuring behavior to predicting it, enabling a new generation of AI driven decision making."

"By joining forces, we are combining ZeroToOne's powerful technology with GroundTruth's well-established customer relationships," said Mike Perlis, Former GroundTruth Chairman. "We are looking forward to combining our great teams into an even stronger company."

Scaling Predictive AI Through an Established Omnichannel Consumer Intelligence Platform

Deployments of ZeroToOne's predictive intelligence across a subset of GroundTruth's customers, including some of the world's most recognizable brands, are already delivering measurable results. Performance improvements include a 70 percent reduction in media costs, and a robust 45 percent increase in ROI. All of this was achieved with over 85% prediction accuracy and decision efficiency, significantly increasing physical store visit conversions.

GroundTruth leadership will join ZeroToOne, strengthening the Company's executive team and ensuring continuity for customers, employees and partners.

Advisors

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal advisor. Capstone Partners advised on the debt financing; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Brookline Capital Markets served as financial advisors and Edelman Smithfield served as communications advisor.

About ZeroToOne.AI

ZeroToOne.AI (ZTO) is an enterprise AI platform built to predict real-world behavior before it happens, enabling brands, advertisers, and enterprises to move from historical analytics to forward-looking decision making with over 85% predictive accuracy. At the core of ZTO is its patent-pending Large Behavioral Model (LBM), developed by AI researchers recruited from Carnegie Mellon University, the nation's top-ranked AI program. ZTO is the first enterprise platform to combine advanced behavioral prediction, custom ID resolution, and daily refreshes across billions of identities. ZeroToOne.AI helps enterprises act on intent rather than past performance. In a world moving from reactive analytics to anticipatory intelligence, ZTO stands as the system of prediction that powers tomorrow's decisions today. With accelerating adoption from category-defining brands and a growing moat of proprietary behavioral data, ZTO is positioned to become the next cornerstone of the enterprise AI economy.

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth operates a scaled real-world network that captures and processes billions of daily interactions across the physical world. Leveraging observed consumer behavior, GroundTruth provides high-fidelity, privacy-conscious data infrastructure that powers predictive models and enables a deeper understanding of real-world behavior.

Media Contacts

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SOURCE ZeroToOne.AI