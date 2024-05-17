Zerova Technologies to Unveil Cutting-Edge EV Charging Solutions at ACT Expo 2024

FREMONT, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova Technologies, a premier provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging technologies and a subsidiary of the Phihong Group, is excited to announce its participation in the Advance Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, set for May 20-23, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. During the expo, Zerova will introduce its latest high-power DC charging systems, including the DZ480, a distributed system which utilizes Adaptive Scalable Architecture (ASA) to scale from 480kW up to 3.84 Megawatt. With multiple dispenser options, this system caters to a wide-range of fleet use cases.

Zerova continues to push the boundaries of technology with the modular DQ series standalone DC fast chargers (DCFCs) that can provide up to 480kW of power, charge four vehicles simultaneously, and feature optional state-of-the-art swing bar cable management. The event will also showcase the widely deployed DS180kW charger, ideal for public and fleet use, and the wall-mount and moveable 30kW models, perfect for electric school buses, parking garages, truck depots, and entry-level fleet charging stations.

Innovations featured in the DS, DQ, and DZ series chargers include:

Intelligent Dynamic Power Sharing

ISO15118 compliance for Plug-in-Charge & Autocharge

OCPP 1.6 and 2.0.1support

Compatibility with multiple connectors: CCS1, CCS2, NACS, GBT, CHAdeMO (MCS for DZ Series)

Modular design for easy upgrades

Energy Star certification

Advanced Remote Diagnostics

Robust Cyber Security

Compliance with CTEP/NTEP standards

For Level 2 charging requirements, Zerova will present the AW48 smart residential charger and the commercial AX48 and AX80 models, designed for fleet and public charging needs and supporting Plug-in-Charge, Autocharge and CTEP/NTEP standards.

Operating in over forty countries, Zerova Technologies is a global leader in white-label Electric Vehicle (EV) charger solutions. In North America, Zerova partners with automakers, Charge Point Operators (CPOs), and turn-key EV charging providers in sectors ranging from hospitality to fleet management. Zerova's solutions enhance partner brands while maintaining customer loyalty.

Zerova's commitment to sustainable mobility extends beyond innovative products. The company actively supports the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI) and the Build America/Buy America (BABA) programs with a new manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, adding to its established production bases in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, and Japan.

We invite attendees of ACT Expo 2024 to visit Zerova Technologies for a comprehensive look at these innovative EV charging solutions. Our experts will be available for in-depth discussions and live demonstrations at booth #2057.

A key subsidiary of the Phihong Group, Zerova Technologies leverages over five decades of expertise in manufacturing power products. Its broad portfolio is designed for various EV charging scenarios. For more information, visit www.zerovatech.com.

