Zesty Paws® & ChromaDex Crack the Code on Cellular Health for Dogs With 'Healthy Aging' Line

The #1 Selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA* Enters Longevity Category

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws®, the #1 Selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA*, and ChromaDex, the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and healthy aging research, are entering the longevity category, a highly desirable consumer segment, with the debut of Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor, featuring ChromaDex's industry leading cellular health ingredient, Niagen. This supplement can help promote metabolic health and cellular energy and repair for dogs.

Zesty Paws Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor The Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor pack from Zesty Paws includes one bottle of 60 capsules of Niagen and one jar of the brand's bacon-flavored Pill Wrap Probiotic Paste.

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is an essential coenzyme that plays a vital role in cellular processes including mitochondrial function, cellular energy production, and DNA repair. Backed by the highest scientific rigor and quality standards, the key ingredient in this supplement is Niagen, which is formulated to help support the regeneration of NAD+ levels in dogs.

"We remain steadfast in our mission to provide the transformative power of Niagen (NR) to all and are proud to partner with Zesty Paws to enhance the healthy aging journey for our pooches," said ChromaDex CEO, Rob Fried.

"By combining the ideals of science and nature and upholding the brand's commitment of quality and trusted ingredients included in every formula, we were able to create a groundbreaking product that benefits the healthy aging of dogs inside and out. While this category is in its early stages, our product innovation is a very exciting example of what's to come for supporting longevity for pets," said Bob Kalil, vice president of product development for Zesty Paws (part of H&H Group).

The Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor pack from Zesty Paws, that launched exclusively with Chewy this month, includes one bottle of 60 capsules of Niagen and one jar of the brand's bacon-flavored Pill Wrap Probiotic Paste.

"Our Healthy Aging line was designed to bring a bit of your dog's puppyhood back. By replenishing their NAD+ levels, this breakthrough innovation can help promote cell regeneration and support healthy aging, allowing our beloved pets to maintain their vitality and zest for life," said Yvethe Tyszka, vice president of marketing for Zesty Paws (part of H&H Group).

The Healthy Aging line will expand in early 2024 with additional distribution and the launch of a powdered format.

