Zesty Paws Expands into Veterinary Channel with Launch of Professional Line Featuring Digestive and Healthy Aging Innovations

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws, an H&H Group brand and award-winning leader in pet supplements, today announced its official expansion into the veterinary channel with the launch of Zesty Paws® Professional™, a new product line developed exclusively for veterinary recommendation. The Professional line debuts with two targeted innovations—Native Canine Probiotic™ for digestive support and Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor for longevity—each supported by dedicated veterinary distribution partnerships.

This milestone marks Zesty Paws' first formal entry into veterinary-exclusive channels, extending the brand's science-first approach beyond retail and e-commerce into clinical settings.

Zesty Paws® Professional™ Native Canine Probiotic™

Zesty Paws® Professional™ Native Canine Probiotic™ is a veterinary-formulated digestive solution designed to support dogs experiencing occasional diarrhea and gastrointestinal upset. The formula features canine-native probiotic strains originally sourced from healthy dogs, allowing them to effectively function within the canine digestive system. Currently, it is the only probiotic on the market developed with this canine-native approach and will be distributed in partnership with epiq Animal Health to their veterinary network.

Targeted benefits include:

Clinically Studied Digestive & Stool Support: Studied for its ability to support a healthy gut microbiome, improve stool quality, and help manage occasional diarrhea.

Studied for its ability to support a healthy gut microbiome, improve stool quality, and help manage occasional diarrhea. Fast-Acting Diarrhea Support: Because the probiotics are native to the canine digestive system, they are designed to work quickly and efficiently.

Because the probiotics are native to the canine digestive system, they are designed to work quickly and efficiently. Immune System Support: Provides 6 million CFU per packet in a veterinarian-formulated meal topper suitable for small, medium, and large dogs.

It is powered by Zesty Paws' proprietary Canine TripleShield™, that has been scientifically studied* to support healthy fecal scores and digestive balance within 7 days, the formula is designed to help balance gut bacteria and strengthen the gut's cell lining.

In preclinical trials, the majority of dogs developed healthier intestinal microbiome populations, and improved stool consistency and fecal scores. This science-driven solution is introduced through a vet-exclusive 7-day protocol for dogs experiencing occasional diarrhea, with a complementary daily maintenance option available through retail and e-commerce to support ongoing digestive health and flexible, long-term use.

With the introduction of Native Canine Probiotic™, Zesty Paws® further expands its portfolio as the official probiotic line of the American Kennel Club®, reinforcing its commitment to canine-specific digestive health.

*based on early clinical data conducted on a small sample, 2025.

Zesty Paws® Professional Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor

The Zesty Paws® Professional Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor, powered by Niagen® and distributed in partnership with Durvet to their extensive national veterinary network, is designed to deliver targeted benefits aligned with the needs of aging dogs such as:

Cellular Support During the Aging Process : It is developed to provide the fuel cells needed to help support cellular tissue and muscle health as dogs age, addressing foundational aspects of longevity and vitality.

: It is developed to provide the fuel cells needed to help support cellular tissue and muscle health as dogs age, addressing foundational aspects of longevity and vitality. Supporting Energy and Metabolism : It helps provide energy for healthy cell metabolism while supporting cells at the molecular level, contributing to overall metabolic efficiency.

: It helps provide energy for healthy cell metabolism while supporting cells at the molecular level, contributing to overall metabolic efficiency. Supporting Muscle, Neurological, and Immune Health: It may help support cellular energy production that benefits muscle maintenance, neurological function, and immune health—key areas of concern in aging dogs.

NAD+ declines as dogs age, which impacts cellular function. Supplementation with Niagen® (Nicotinamide riboside) helps restore NAD+ levels to support healthy aging. This supplement can be integrated into a patient's daily regimen to help maintain physiological resilience and promote healthier aging outcomes in canine patients.

Strategic Expansion into Veterinary Channels

"At Zesty Paws®, innovation starts with science and delivers tangible impact, and our entry into the veterinary channel is a natural evolution of that commitment," said Akash Bedi, CEO for North America, Middle East and India at H&H Group. "With Zesty Paws® Professional™, we're bringing veterinarians clinically informed solutions that address real-world needs—from acute digestive care to long-term healthy aging—while maintaining the quality and trust pet parents already know."

For Zesty Paws®, the professional line complements its existing portfolio and will be available starting January 2026. The launch builds on the brand's established credibility while allowing Zesty Paws® to thoughtfully broaden its reach into professional settings, creating new opportunities for collaboration with veterinary partners, while its existing portfolio, will continue to serve millions of pet parents through retail and e-commerce.

About Zesty Paws

At Zesty Paws®, we are wellness nerds with a non-stop obsession for pet health—meaning we do the research, sweat the small stuff, and skip the junk. The result? Bite-Sized. Pet Science.™ As an award-winning pet supplement brand beloved by besties and trusted by pet parents, helping pets live a Zestful life is more than just a promise—it's our science-driven method for everything we do.

Zesty Paws® is proud to be the official probiotic line of the American Kennel Club®, reinforcing the brand's commitment to canine-specific science and trusted standards in pet wellness. Zesty Paws® is also a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and proudly displays the NASC Quality Seal on its products.

For more information about Zesty Paws®, visit ZestyPaws.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

About epiq Animal Health

epiq Animal Health is a solutions provider, value-added distributor, and strategic partner for manufacturers in the animal health industry. They create efficiencies for the supply chain, partner for success with product management, and deliver on the go-to market strategy. By using industry insights and relationships, they find paths to success in distribution channels. Learn more at epiqah.com.

About Durvet

Founded in 1970, Durvet is a leading animal health distributor and pioneer of the centralized OTC supply chain model. The company offers a diversified portfolio across livestock, equine, and pet health categories and operates from a 150,000-square-foot headquarters in Blue Springs, Missouri, with advanced logistics capabilities. Durvet supports more than 50 member distribution points through a nationwide network of 750+ sales professionals, delivering animal health solutions to customers across the United States.

SOURCE Zesty Paws