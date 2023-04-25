Zesty Paws® Expands Omnichannel Offerings Through Five New Retailers

Functional Pet Supplement Brand Expands Distribution to Pet Specialty Stores, Retail Pharmacy, and Independent Stores

ORLANDO, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws®, an award-winning pet supplement brand, continues to expand its omnichannel retail presence bringing best-in-class functional pet supplements to pet parents across North America by launching in CVS Pharmacy, Tractor Supply Company, Theisen's, C-A-L Ranch Stores, and Pets Plus Natural this Spring.

"Zesty Paws has experienced incredible growth in the last year, and we are thrilled to continue our omnichannel expansion to make sure our products are available wherever pet parents want to shop for them. By partnering with these industry leaders, we're able to bring Zesty Paws to new and existing pet parents across the country," said Brian Cole, vice president of retail sales for Zesty Paws.

By expanding into these retailers with a variety of functional pet supplements for cats and dogs, for all ages and life stages, Zesty Paws products are now available in all Tractor Supply Company retail locations and online, as well as over 7,500 CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide, and in more than 750 independent incremental pet retail stores.

According to IMARC Group, the global pet supplement market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022, and expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2023-2028 Zesty Paws is committed to providing innovative products and securing geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.

ABOUT ZESTY PAWS®

At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements to guide and empower pets on their wellness journey. Knowing that pet parents love to spoil their pets, we take pride in our commitment to striving to provide innovative and high-quality pet supplements, as well as unparalleled customer service. Zesty Paws products have over 333,000 5-star ratings and reviews combined on Amazon, Chewy and Zestypaws.com* and have been regularly recognized as bestsellers on Amazon. Zesty Paws® was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Petcare Brands in 2022 in the Digestive Support for Dogs category. Zesty Paws is a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and proudly displays the NASC Quality Seal on its products. For more information about Zesty Paws®, you can visit ZestyPaws.com or follow along on social media on our Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

