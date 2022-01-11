Zesty Paws Launches Functional Tear Stain Bites for Canines

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws®, the nation's leading functional pet supplement brand, announced today it has launched Tear Stain Bites, formulated to support normal eye moisture, vision, and immune system function for dogs. The Tear Stain Bites are an excellent eye care supplement for dogs that are prone to weepy eyes that lead to tear stains.

"Many dog breeds, at some point in their lives, develop red-brownish tear stains underneath their eyes, and wipes, pads, and drops aren't the only way to support their tear stains," said Steve Ball, CEO of Zesty Paws®. "That's where Zesty Paws' Tear Stain Bites comes into the picture. We have created a product to help with tear stains while providing the functional ingredients that will help support overall eye health."

Zesty Paws' new Tear Stain Bites, made specifically for dogs, is formulated for all ages, breeds, and sizes to provide vision, immune, and antioxidant support. The chicken-flavored eye care supplement is carefully crafted with Eyebright Herb Extract, Ceylon Cinnamon Extract, D Alpha-Tocopherol Acetate, and AlaskOmega® fish oil. At 100 mg per chew, this sustainably sourced fish oil provides EPA and DHA Omega 3 fatty acids that may help support normal eye moisture for those puppy dog eyes. In addition, the Tear Stain Bites also features an antioxidant blend that features premium Cran-Max® Cranberry Concentrate, along with an Eye Health Blend with Quercetin, Lutein, and Astaxanthin to maintain normal visual function and may help maintain normal histamine levels.

Zesty Paws' Tear Stain Bites are now available direct on Amazon and ZestyPaws.com.

ABOUT ZESTY PAWS

At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements to guide and empower pets on their journey. We use unique formulas based on active ingredients you know and trust, and that are proven to provide tangible benefits to your pet. We have received hundreds of thousands of 5-star reviews on top channels such as Amazon, Chewy and our own site. Pet parents are delighted by our commitment to innovative, high-quality products that work, as well as by our unparalleled customer service. Asa trusted brand for functional pet supplements, the United States-based brand has been regularly recognized as a best seller on Amazon, alongside other top pet retailers. For information about Zesty Paws, please visit ZestyPaws.com or catch up with them on Instagram (@zestypaws), Facebook or Twitter (@zestypaws).

