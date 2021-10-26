Zesty Paws Launches in Canada in Partnership with PetSmart and Amazon

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws®, the leading functional pet supplement brand, announced today that its line of Immune Chews and Mobility Chews are now available on shelves at PetSmart stores in Canada and online on Amazon Canada. This expansion marks Zesty Paws international expansion.

Zesty Paws' Immune Chews Zesty Paws' Mobility Chews

Zesty Paws' launch into Canada comes on the heels of its sale to international health and nutrition conglomerate H&H Group and following a successful partnership with PetSmart in the USA, which launched at the end of September 2020 and expanded to all stores in June 2021. With sights set on international growth and following positive response from U.S.-based PetSmart and Amazon customers, Zesty Paws knew that the retailers would be the strongest partners to catapult the brand across the border. Through Zesty Paws' Canadian launch, its Immune and Mobility Chews will be available on Amazon's Canadian Marketplace and a total of 153 retail doors through PetSmart. The products will be available for shipping to Canada on ZestyPaws.com in 2022.

"The strength of our brand lies in our successful omni-channel expansion in the US, and the overwhelming support of pet parents that have given Zesty Paws over 200,000 5-star ratings & reviews. We are thrilled to begin our expansion internationally in the Canadian market in partnership with PetSmart. We see strong potential for Zesty Paws to deliver and grow successfully outside of the US," said Steve Ball, CEO of Zesty Paws®. "Our initial strategy for the Canada launch was to debut our best-selling products, Immune and Mobility Chews, first. We will continue to roll out our other products in the months to come and expand into additional retail doors."

This Zesty Paws Immune and Mobility lines include functional supplements that address and support common areas of dog health: immune system support and hip & joint.

Zesty Paws Immune Chews Zesty Paws Immune Chews help support the immune system, support skin health, and normal gut flora and intestinal health. Made with a blend of EpiCor®, Salmon Fish Oil, and Colostrum, these peanut-butter flavored chews are the best way to support the immune system.

Zesty Paws Mobility Chews help support hip and joint health. These duck-flavored soft chews include a blend of OptiMSM®, Glucosamine HCI, and Chondroitin Sulfate, that help lubricate sore joints to give dogs more comfort and a better range of motion.

To find a PetSmart retailer near you, please visit https://www.petsmart.ca/store-locator/. Shop Zesty Paws' Immune Chews and Mobility Chews on Amazon by visiting https://www.amazon.ca/Zesty-Paws-Immune-Soft-Chews/dp/B09BK6K592 and https://www.amazon.ca/Zesty-Paws-Mobility-Soft-Chews/dp/B09BK4TXHC. Learn more about Zesty Paws, visit ZestyPaws.com or following the brand on Instagram.

ABOUT ZESTY PAWS

At Zesty Paws, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FORT LIFE in pets and parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional solutions to guide and empower pets on their journey through wellness. We use unique formulas based on active ingredients you know and trust, and that are proven to provide tangible benefits to your pet. We have received thousands of 5-star reviews on top channels such as Amazon, Chewy and our own site. Pet parents are delighted by our commitment to innovative, high-quality products that work, as well as by our unparalleled customer service. As the most trusted brand for pet health and wellness, the United States-based brand has been regularly recognized as a best seller on Amazon, alongside other top pet retailers. For information about Zesty Paws, please visit ZestyPaws.com or catch up with them on Instagram (@zestypaws), Facebook or Twitter (@zestypaws).

