Zesty Paws Launches New Pill Wrap Probiotic Paste Exclusively at Chewy

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws®, a leading functional pet supplement brand, announced today it has launched its first-ever functional pill wrap. Zesty Paws' Pill Wrap Probiotic Paste will launch exclusively at leading pet destination, Chewy, until May 31, 2022. This new product provides a solution for pet parents to hide dog medications and pills of any type while providing probiotic support.

Zesty Paws'new Pill Wrap is a bacon-flavored paste that helps maintain gut flora and provide immune support

"For many pet parents, administering medication to your pups can be a daunting task which is why we are thrilled to introduce a product that will make it easier as well as beneficial to their gut" said Steve Ball, CEO of Zesty Paws®. "We've thoughtfully designed this product to strategically 'wrap' medications in a bacon-flavored paste for easy administration, and promote gut health while incorporating high-quality probiotics that will help keep your bestie feeling zesty."

Zesty Paws'® new functional Pill Wrap with probiotics is made specifically for dogs and formulated for all ages, breeds, and sizes to help hide pills, maintain gut flora, and provide immune support.



Gone are the days of hassle to feed your dog their medicine by hiding it in human food or manual methods. Zesty Paws' Pill Wrap Probiotic Paste is the perfect alternative that saves time and helps dog parents hide any type of medication or pills. Ever more, it is easy to use: just scoop, wrap around the pill, and give it to the pup. Powered by premium probiotics DE111® (Bacillus subtilis) and Bacillus coagulans, this yummy bacon-flavored paste is a great way to administer pills and tablets to your dog while supporting proper gut and immune balance that may be lost from certain medications.

Zesty Paws' Pill Wrap is now available directly at Chewy. For more information about Zesty Paws, please visit ZestyPaws.com or follow them on Instagram.



ABOUT ZESTY PAWS

At Zesty Paws, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FORT LIFE in pets and parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional formulas to guide and empower pet parents on their journey with their beloved fur-babies. We use unique formulas based on active ingredients you know and trust, and to provide benefits to your pet. We have received thousands of 5-star reviews on top channels such as Amazon, Chewy and our own site. Pet parents are delighted by our commitment to innovative, high-quality products that work, as well as by our unparalleled customer service. As a trusted brand for pet health and wellness, the United States-based brand has been regularly recognized as a best seller on Amazon, alongside other top pet retailers. For information about Zesty Paws, please visit ZestyPaws.com or catch up with them on Instagram (@zestypaws), Facebook or Twitter (@zestypaws).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cassie Yanogacio

213-225-4436

[email protected]

www.konnectagency.com

SOURCE Zesty Paws