Zesty Paws® Partners with Franklin's Friends to Support Sixth Annual Howl-O-Ween Event

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws® will partner with Franklin's Friends to present the sixth annual HOWL-O-WEEN Dog Walk-a-Thon and Canine Costume Contest on October 26 at Secret Lake Park in Casselberry. This family-friendly event will include a dog walk, canine costume contest, adoptable dogs, pet-friendly vendors, music, and more. Over 500 animal lovers will come out to enjoy a morning of fun, and all proceeds will benefit Franklin's Friends.

Zesty Paws® joins the fun-filled cause of supporting Orlando's furry friends in need.

"At Zesty Paws®, we are extremely excited to support this fun and impactful community event committed to improve and protect the lives of animals of all types in Central Florida," commented Steve Ball, CEO Zesty Paws®. "Zesty Paws® will be in full support of this great event with samples and giveaways, in addition to our sponsorship, to say thank you to this great community of animal caregivers and owners," said Zach Popovich, COO Zesty Paws®.

The 2019 Howl-O-Ween event is hosted by Franklin's Friends, and will be held Saturday October 26 at Secret Lake Park in Casselberry, FL between 9am and 12pm. For additional information, visit: https://franklinsfriends.info/

Last year, Howl-O-Ween raised over $50,000 to support local animal welfare programs. Franklin's Friends raised $192,000 in 2018, and has provided over $1.5 million to Central Florida animal protection programs.

Zenwise Health® and Zesty Paws® are committed to encouraging wellness by providing premium products that help people and pets live their happiest lives. Zenwise Health® and Zesty Paws® strive to be the most trusted brands for innovative solutions that guide and empower the journey to wellness.

Franklin's Friends was formed in 2003 when a handful of pet lovers came together to raise money for the SPCA of Central Florida by walking in their annual "Wiggle Waggle Walk". In 2012 we created our own 501(c)(3) non-profit organization so that we could support more than just one local animal welfare agency. Since our inception we have grown from a small group of friends to an organization of several hundred volunteers and their four-legged companions.

CONTACT Wanda Chatman, 407-362-2143, 226291@email4pr.com

SOURCE Zesty Paws