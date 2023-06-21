ZestyAI Receives Second Consecutive AI Breakthrough Award for Groundbreaking Climate and Property Risk Analytics Solutions

ZestyAI Recognized with the Machine Learning Award for Transforming the Insurance Industry with AI-Powered Risk Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been awarded an AI Breakthrough Award for the second year in a row. The annual AI Breakthrough Awards recognize the world's most innovative companies, technologies, and products, and honor trailblazing AI innovators.

This year, ZestyAI has been recognized for the company's excellence in Machine Learning. As climate risk and extreme weather events have increased in frequency and severity, the property and casualty insurance industry has been crippled with skyrocketing losses. ZestyAI uses AI and machine learning to provide climate and property risk analytics that give insurers a realistic picture of risk.

"In the last year, ZestyAI has taken enormous strides in helping insurance carriers manage their exposure to climate events, like wildfires and severe storms," said Attila Toth, Founder and CEO of ZestyAI. "We even helped home and business owners who were considered uninsurable by traditional models gain coverage. AI not only provides more accurate risk assessment for individual parcels, buildings, and roofs, but it also increases transparency and trust between carriers and their customers."

ZestyAI taps into the immense computing power of the cloud and leverages the latest AI and machine learning techniques. The company is able to precisely model the vulnerability of every property in North America based on their specific characteristics, such as roof complexity, quality, and building materials, among others.

The AI Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by AI Breakthrough, acknowledges the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AI market. AI Breakthrough received over 3,000 entries to this year's awards from all over the world. ZestyAI's win in the category of Machine Learning underscores its industry leadership and dedication to revolutionizing property risk analytics. ZestyAI continues to grow its client base, partnerships, and its climate risk models to drive innovation and shape the future of the insurance and real estate markets.

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI offers insurers and real estate companies access to precise intelligence about every property in North America. The company uses AI, including computer vision, to build a digital twin for every building across the country, encompassing 200 billion property insights accounting for all details that could impact a property's value and associated risks, including the potential impact of natural disasters. Visit zesty.ai for more information.

