ZETA INVESTOR NOTICE: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) securities between February 27, 2024 and November 13, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 21, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Zeta Global class action lawsuit. Captioned Davoodi v. Zeta Global Holdings Corp., No. 24-cv-08961 (S.D.N.Y.), the Zeta Global class action lawsuit charges Zeta Global as well as certain of Zeta Global's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Zeta Global class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-zeta-global-holdings-corp-class-action-lawsuit-zeta.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Zeta Global is a marketing technology company.

The Zeta Global class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zeta Global used two-way contracts to artificially inflate financial results; (ii) Zeta Global engaged in round trip transactions to artificially inflate financial results; (iii) Zeta Global utilized predatory consent farms to collect user data; and (iv) these consent farms have driven almost the entirety of Zeta Global's growth.

The Zeta Global class action lawsuit further alleges that on November 13, 2024 Culper Research published a report entitled "Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA): Shams, Scams, and Spam." On this news, the price of Zeta Global's stock fell by more than 37%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Zeta Global securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Zeta Global class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Zeta Global class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Zeta Global class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Zeta Global class action lawsuit.

