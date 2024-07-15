Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Announces 2024 Grand Boulè To Commence in Indianapolis

The esteemed 104-year-old women's service organization is expected to bring record numbers of women committed to scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood to Indiana this July

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 23, 2024 through July 28, 2024, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., one of the country's largest women's service organizations established by five African American women, will celebrate the 2024 Grand Boulè in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indiana Convention Center. During the six-day conference, Zeta Phi Beta will continue their commitment to providing impactful programs and initiatives that promote education, decrease health disparities, and raise awareness around important issues facing women today.

The theme of this year's Boulè is "Finer Women Amplifying The Extraordinary Power of S.H.E. through Legacy, Leadership & Impact." The Boulè will kick off the week with a VIP Reception at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and an Impact Training Day in Indy for local female entrepreneurs, local youth mentorship with the Army, career opportunity interviews with various employers and a community service project packing care packages in partnership with Project Period.

Additionally, the organization is partnering with Project Period to launch Period Poverty Project, a new nationwide Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE) initiative to help put an end to period poverty. Kicking off in Indianapolis and extending nationwide, the effort aims to help keep young girls in school, promote healthy menstrual hygiene, provide period prep products and education, and support self-care. Together, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Project Period strive to normalize the conversation around periods to eliminate stigma that holds Black women back. Zeta Phi Beta has collected over 10,000 boxes and close to $90,000 in donated funds which will be distributed to communities that need them most.

Following these events, workshops will set the agenda for the week where each corresponding day will have dedicated programming designed to amplify the organization's work toward advocating for the Power of S.H.E. (Social justice, Health justice, and Economic justice) globally.

2024 Grand Boulè Highlights:

Women Who Win in Indy Training Day and Pitch Competition: Monday, July 22, 2024 In partnership with the Office of Minority and Women Business Development of the City of Indianapolis and the Be Nimble Foundation, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is sponsoring a training day and pitch competition sponsored by Macy's that will support local Indianapolis women-owned businesses in the Health, Beauty, and Wellness industries as a nod to Madam CJ Walker. Participants will receive free training from our Partners : Prudential, JPMorgan Chase, and WBENC





The Extraordinary Power of S.H.E. Opening Program: Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Indiana Convention Center The opening program will feature a Blueprints to Black Wealth fireside chat with Platinum Partner Prudential and DFREE. Special guests include Lexi Allen (host) and an Inspirational Concert with performances by Ann Nesby , Anita Wilson , Richard Boone , and VaShawn Mitchell .





at at the Convention Center Social Justice Town Hall and Luncheon: Wednesday, July 24, 2023 at 12:30pm at the Indiana Convention Center The Town Hall will feature special remarks from U.S. Congresswoman Kamlager Dove and U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib followed by a Social Justice Power Talk with National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) President and CEO Rev. Shavon Arline Bradley , Rainbow PUSH Past President Rev. Freddy Haynes III , NAACP Vice Chair Karen Boykin-Towns . The event will focus on the importance of using our collective power to affect change in our communities and Election 2024.





at at the Convention Center Health Justice Town Hall and Friendship Luncheon : Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 12:30pm at the Indiana Convention Center The luncheon, sponsored by Black Health Matters, will be moderated by Camille Chang Gilmore , Vice President of Human Resources & Global Chief DEI Officer of Boston Scientific and will feature Dr. M. Kala Zorn , Vascular Surgeon at Franciscan Physician Network and Dr. Khadijah Breathett , Advanced Heart Failure/Transplant Cardiologist at Indiana University Health.





: at at the Convention Center Impact Awards Dinner Gala : Friday, July 26, 2024 at 7pm at the Indiana Convention Center This night, hosted by Vivica Fox and Jericka Duncan , will celebrate and award the top Zeta Phi Beta chapters in service and award two $125,000 scholarships to two deserving High School Seniors. We will also honor and celebrate the success of our service with Project Period. Our Economic Justice focus for the evening will include a Fireside Chat with U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman and an Economic Roundtable with The Boss Network and WBNEC. Closing out the evening will be a closeout performance by R&B group After 7.

: at at the Convention Center

Additionally, there will be an "Ode to Hip Hop" Stroll and Step Exhibition featuring performances by Big Daddy Kane and YoYo, a Life Member Dinner featuring Raheem DeVaughn and a Fedora and Fascinator Concert featuring Syleena Johnson, Chrisette Michelle, and Wendy McIntyre hosted by Curtis Cook.

Lastly, our International Military Attache will be celebrating the work of our service women with a variety of support services, recordings for the Library of Congress and services provided for The Center for Women Services.

Sponsors for this year's Grand Boulè include: Prudential Financial, Macy's, JP Morgan Chase, Eli Lilly, American Diabetes Association, Amazon, AARP, Vertex, Black Health Matters, American Cancer Society, Google, Niagara Bottling, Kasper, Herff Jones, U.S. Army, St. John, All of Us, Collins Aerospace, TD Bank Award Concepts, Nelson and Mullins, and Equitable.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 130,000 college-educated women with more than 9000 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. visit www.zphib1920.org .

