Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Brings Founders' Day to Ground Zero of Mississippi's Maternal Health Crisis with Power of S.H.E. Community Blueprint

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will commemorate its 106th Founders' Day by taking decisive action in Jackson, Mississippi, one of the epicenters of the nation's maternal and infant health crisis, through its Power of S.H.E. (Social, Health, and Economic Justice) Community Blueprint on January 16–17, 2026 at the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation.

Mississippi has declared a public health emergency due to alarmingly high infant mortality rates. In response, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is activating its Global Day of Service to address this crisis head-on by mobilizing healthcare providers, policymakers, community partners, and volunteers to deliver tangible resources and solutions directly to families.

"This Founders' Day is not ceremonial; it is operational," said Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. International President & CEO, Dr. Stacie NC Grant "The Power of S.H.E. Community Blueprint represents our commitment to turning advocacy into action by meeting families where they are and addressing the systemic challenges impacting maternal and infant health."

A Two-Day Community-Centered Initiative

Friday, January 16, 2026 | 2:00–4:30 PM CST

A press conference and media briefing will convene national and local leaders, healthcare experts, and community partners to address Mississippi's maternal health emergency and outline solutions. A networking reception will follow.

Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 11:00 AM–2:00 PM CST

The Power of S.H.E. Community Blueprint Community Health Fair, open and free to the public, will provide:

Health screenings and wellness resources

Immunizations and maternal health education

Financial and community support resources

On-site voter registration

Distribution of maternal and infant care kits

Strategic Community Partnerships

This initiative is supported by key partners, including the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation, the Mississippi Black Legislative Caucus, and the March of Dimes, reflecting a unified effort to address health inequities through collaboration and shared responsibility.

Call to Action

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. invites community members, sponsors, healthcare organizations, and partners to join this historic service effort by:

Attending the FREE community health fair

Donating maternal and infant health items

Sponsoring care kits for Mississippi families

The media is invited to attend the January 16th press conference and schedule interviews with event leadership and partners.

