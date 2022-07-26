Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Closes Out 2022 Grand Boulè in Philadelphia, Leaving Behind an Economic Impact of Over $6.5 Million

After Celebrating 102 Years of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Says Goodbye to the City of Brotherly Love

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., one of the country's largest women's service organizations, ended their 2022 Grand Boulè on Sunday, July 24, 2022 after a week of sorority business meetings, service-oriented projects, and celebratory moments.

Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, the sorority's 25th "Centennial" International President, focused this Grand Boulè on honoring the legacy of the sorority's founders through the theme, "Honoring Our Founders, Continuing Their Legacy, The Dream Lives On!"