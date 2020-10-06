Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Announces Award-Winning Entertainers, Religious and Military Leaders As Nominees for Honorary Membership

"As Zeta women, we are known for the world class service that we provide to more than 950 communities worldwide, and our 2020 honorary member candidates are no different. Each of these phenomenal women have philanthropic initiatives that align with the mission of our organization," said International Centennial President Valerie Hollingsworth Baker. "Our members are excited to partner with our candidates to help progress their causes – and to call them sister."

Zeta, a "Divine Nine" sorority, champions Black women and works diligently to remove barriers through its ZHOPE (Zeta Helping Other People Excel) service program and GET ENGAGED™ social action initiative. Recently, Zeta released Wave 2 of its "In Our Voices" research study, which examines the issues that matter most to Black women and identifies opportunities for bridge-building with allies.

Virtual townhalls are scheduled to examine these pertinent issues – financial planning (Oct. 13.), human trafficking (Oct. 19) and voter engagement (Oct. 22). Additionally, Zeta distributed a "Get Out the Vote" toolkit to prepare voters before going to the polls. Registration for the Oct. 13 townhall is free and open to the public at http://bit.ly/BWV_10132020.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 950 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about the virtual townhalls, and to download the "In Our Voices," research study and "Get Out the Vote" toolkit, visit www.zphib1920.org.

