Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Announces Historic Partnership with the Hazing Prevention Network

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, one of the country's largest women's service organizations, is now the first NPHC Sorority to partner with the Hazing Prevention Network, a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering people to prevent hazing. HPN's goal is to educate people about the dangers of hazing, advocate for change, and engage the community in strategies to prevent hazing.

International First Vice President for Membership Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq. emphasized, "I am honored to elevate Zeta's anti-pledging and anti-hazing efforts and further demonstrate our commitment to a safe intake process for new members. This partnership supplements our existing initiatives, including the Sorority's Risk Management Certification, Membership Intake Certification and new member education process, and the launch of the new official anti-hazing curriculum and certification."

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO, enthusiastically shared, "I am proud of Zeta's trailblazing efforts to eradicate pledging and hazing. Our "Finer Women Don't Haze" programming, internal structure and innovative approaches to ensure safety and sustainability make Zeta the leader in this space, setting the standard for an action-oriented approach with tangible results."

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated:

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The organization's principles, Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, guide its members in uplifting communities and creating positive change. With a legacy of excellence, Zeta Phi Beta continues to impact lives through its diverse philanthropic efforts and dedication to empowering women worldwide.

