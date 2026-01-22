Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Announces Nationally Acclaimed Singer, Actress, Philanthropist and Advocate Stephanie Mills as an Honorary Member

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 21, 2026, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, one of the country's largest women's service organizations, announced the commencement of the 2026 Honorary Member inductions into Alpha Omega chapter. Today, the Sorority is delighted to announce the expansion of the chapter to include a distinguished woman who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to civic engagement and the advancement of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority's principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood.

Welcome to the Sisterhood Soror Stephanie D. Mills

"Zeta continues to showcase our commitment to excellence and leadership with the induction of unique and trailblazing women through undergraduate chapters, graduate chapters and honorary membership in Alpha Omega chapter," said Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., International First Vice President for Membership of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. "Our newest member will join Zetas worldwide as we work together to advance our communities."

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, is happy to announce Stephanie Mills as the newest honorary member. This soulful songstress has woven her mesmerizing voice into the fabric of American music, enchanting audiences for decades. At just 17, Mills stepped into the iconic silver slippers of Dorothy in the original Broadway production of The Wiz. Her five-year run as the beloved character introduced her extraordinary gift to the world and earned her critical acclaim. She then transitioned into recording success with gold and platinum selling albums, and Grammy and American Music Awards cementing her as a leading force in R&B and soul. She returned to her Broadway roots in 2015, and she is currently on tour with The Queen's Tour: 4 Legends, 1 Stage. Beyond the spotlight, Mills is deeply committed to philanthropy and advocacy. She founded The 444LOVE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to special needs advocacy, and has long used her platform to champion social justice and amplify marginalized voices.

"As the number one women's service organization, we are proud to extend membership to this extraordinary woman," said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. "As a member of our esteemed organization, Stephanie Mills will help advance our philanthropic initiatives and support the promotion of social welfare. Her influence and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the organization's ability to positively impact the communities we serve."

Notable Honorary Members include: Annie Turnbo Malone, Maggie L. Walker, Esther Rolle, Sarah Vaughn, Julia Carson (former U.S. Rep.), Donna Edwards (former U.S. Rep.), Anita Hill, Esq., Elisabeth Omilami, Rhona Bennett, Vivica A. Fox, Samia Nkrumah, Rashida Tlaib (U.S. Rep.), Ann Nesby, Chrisette Michele Payne, Angel McCoughtry, Roslyn Young-Daniels, Tatyana Ali, Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw, Wanda Durant, Senator Andrea Hunley, Leela James, Maimah Karmo, Dr. Dawn Morton-Rias, Perri Shakes-Drayton, Ashley Sharpton, Dominique Sharpton, Yolanda "Yo-Yo" Whitaker, and Representative Regina Young."

