Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Announces Newest Class of Honorary Members

International First Vice President for Membership Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq. said, "I am honored to oversee all of Zeta Phi Beta's membership categories and am thrilled that Zeta Phi Beta continues to attract fascinating, fierce and finer women to carry out the vision of Zeta Phi Beta's Founders. The newest class of Honorary Members will advance Zeta Phi Beta's goals as Zeta Phi Beta women everywhere work together to support our communities."

The induction ceremony occurred on July 27, 2024, at the sorority's international conference in Indianapolis, where these women were officially welcomed into Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO, shared, "The work of our 2024 Honorary Member Class is aligned with Zeta Phi Beta's commitment to helping other people excel through mind, body and spirit. As the number one women's service organization established by five extraordinary Black women, we are proud to extend membership to this group of women and I welcome them to the sisterhood on behalf of all Zeta Phi Beta members."

The new Honorary Members are:

Tatyana Ali, an actress, singer, and activist, best known for her iconic role as Ashley Banks on the hit sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," continues to inspire both on and off the screen with her impactful community service work. Ali has dedicated significant efforts to advocating for education and youth empowerment, collaborating with organizations like the Millennium Momentum Foundation and Step Up Women's Network. As a member, Ali will work alongside the sorority's women's entrepreneurship initiative, Woman Who Win, and support and mentor our Zeta Youth Affiliates.

Patrice Banks, an engineer and entrepreneur, is the founder of Girls Auto Clinic, where she empowers women through education and service on their vehicles. Ms. Banks is the first Black woman to open and operate an auto repair center staffed by all women, Ms. Banks has authored "The Girls Auto Clinic Glove Box Guide" and provides a welcoming space for female car owners. Beyond her entrepreneurial success, she actively participates in philanthropy, offering free car care workshops to underprivileged communities and supporting STEM initiatives for young girls. Ms. Banks will champion causes and initiatives focused on entrepreneurship through the Women Who Win initiative as well as the Zeta Organization Leadership (ZOL) Program.

Jaspen "Jas" Boothe, is an Army Veteran, Cancer Survivor, and Veteran Disability Advocate who served over 17 years. She has been honored with numerous accolades, including the Oprah Winfrey Standing Ovation award, CNN Hero, and People Magazine Hero Among Us. Despite facing immense personal challenges, including losing everything to Hurricane Katrina and battling aggressive cancer, Jas focused on her platoon's welfare and emerged as a resilient leader and advocate. Featured in the documentary "Served Like a Girl," Jas continues to inspire through her story of perseverance and dedication. Ms. Booth will align her talents and passions to focus on supporting the American Cancer Society, Military Appreciation Program, and Women Veterans Rock!

Felicia Brokaw, an Army General known for her distinguished military service and leadership, has dedicated herself to empowering veterans and their families. General Brokaw made history as the first Black female Brigadier General in State of Indiana. In her tenure with the Army, she has been recognized with a Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and many other awards. As a passionate advocate for veteran welfare, she has been instrumental in organizing community outreach programs and support initiatives through various veterans' organizations. General Brokaw is proud to serve with programs aligned with military support and appreciation via our Military Appreciation Program and Women Veterans Rock!

Caretha Coleman has distinguished herself as a vanguard in the Silicon Valley tech scene, leveraging her extensive experience to champion diversity and inclusion. As a seasoned advisor and board member, her strategic insights have guided numerous startups toward fostering more inclusive workplace cultures. Her leadership in founding the Dignity Health Foundation and her role as Chairperson have underscored her commitment to health and wellness, further amplifying her impact beyond the tech industry. Coleman's dedication to mentorship and advocacy for underrepresented communities has solidified her legacy as a transformative force in business and society. Ms. Coleman will continue to educate communities by partnering with the sorority's Black health and wellness initiatives with a focus on maternal health and youth as well as the Woman Who Win entrepreneurship initiative.

Wanda Durant is widely recognized for her motivational speaking and advocacy and has made significant contributions to various charitable causes. As the founder of the motivational platform "Hope Dream Believe Achieve," she empowers individuals to overcome adversity and reach their full potential. Additionally, she also runs The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and The Real MVP Charity, Inc. Her philanthropic efforts include supporting educational initiatives, youth development programs, and community outreach projects. Ms. Durant is eager to serve on initiatives that promote the sorority's partnerships with the American Cancer Society, Zeta National Education Foundation (Z-NEF), Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™), and Zeta Youth Affiliates.

Andrea Hunley is renowned for her impactful leadership and community activism. She has dedicated her career to advocating for social justice and educational equity. As an accomplished educator and school principal, she has implemented numerous programs to support underprivileged students and their families. In 2022 Hunley was elected as the first Black state senator for Indiana Senate District 46. Hunley's philanthropic efforts extend to her work with local nonprofits, focusing on youth empowerment and community development initiatives. Ms. Hunley is excited about participating in Zeta Phi Beta's Social Action arm: Get Engaged and the Adopt-A-School initiative.

Leela James is a singer whose debut album "A Change Is Gonna Come" earned her Soul Train and NAACP Award nominations. With seven LPs and multiple Top 20 R&B singles, including the chart-topping "Complicated," James has solidified her place in the music industry. Beyond her musical achievements, James empowers young women through her GIRLS TALK Initiative, preparing them to conquer life's challenges in love, career, health, and wellness. She will align her passion with the sorority's Black health and wellness with a focus on mental health and the Zeta Youth Affiliates.

Maimah Karmo, a respected author and motivational speaker, is widely known for her relentless advocacy and philanthropy in the fight against breast cancer. As the founder of the Tigerlily Foundation, Karmo has dedicated herself to educating, empowering, and advocating for young women affected by breast cancer. Her work has provided vital support services, resources, and outreach programs to thousands of women nationwide. Through her tireless efforts, Karmo continues to inspire and effect positive change in the lives of many. She will align her talents with initiatives with Zeta National Education Foundation (Z-NEF), Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™), and Zeta Youth Affiliates.

Dawn Morton-Rias, a healthcare advocate, is celebrated for her expertise in healthcare and commitment to social justice. With a distinguished career spanning decades, Morton-Rias serves as the first woman of color, President and Chief Executive Officer for the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants - NCCPA. Beyond her professional achievements, Morton-Rias is actively involved in philanthropic endeavors, supporting initiatives aimed at promoting access to community-based healthcare delivery and health professions education and empowering marginalized communities. Morton-Rias will align her passions with the sorority's initiatives of Healthcare Equity and the March of Dimes.

Peirresha "Perri" Shakes-Drayton is a British retired track and field athlete. She was the 2013 European Indoor Champion in the 400 meters and won a 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medal in the 4 x 400 meters relay. Perri has also won silver and bronze medals in the 4 × 400 m relay at the World Championships. The GLL Sport Foundation (GSF), the UK's largest independent athlete support program, has appointed her as a member of its board. Perri is also a top fundraiser for Tommy's The Baby Charity (equivalent to March for Babies), which does great work in researching causes and treatments to save babies' lives and providing trusted pregnancy and baby loss information and support. Ms. Shakes-Drayton, will align her passions with the March of Dimes and Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™).

Ashley Sharpton, a dedicated community organizer, has been instrumental in leading grassroots movements for social change. Known for her tireless advocacy work and commitment to civil rights causes, Sharpton has become a prominent voice for marginalized communities. She actively engages in philanthropy, supporting organizations focused on education, healthcare access, and youth empowerment. Ms. Sharpton will support the sorority's Zeta Youth Affiliates and the Social Action initiative, Get Engaged.

Dominque Sharpton has emerged as a prominent civil rights activist advocating for equality and justice in communities across the nation. Beyond her advocacy efforts, Sharpton is deeply involved in philanthropy, supporting initiatives aimed at addressing social inequalities and empowering marginalized individuals and communities. Ms. Sharpton will align her talents with the sorority's Social Action initiative, Get Engaged.

Angie Stone is an American singer, songwriter, actress, record producer, three-time Grammy Nominee, and two-time Soul Train Awards winner. Renowned for her contributions to the R&B and neo-soul genres, Stone's music has resonated with fans for decades. Stone is a member of the F.A.C.E Diabetes (Fearless African-Americans Connected and Empowered) program sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, which helps African Americans understand their risk for the disease and how to control it. Ms. Stone will align her passions and talents with the sorority's Elder Care initiatives and Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™).

Pennsylvania State Representative, Regina Young, was elected to represent the 185th Legislative District in November 2020, where she was the first Black woman to serve in the role. She is a community organizer, former educator, social service worker, and certified HIV and grief counselor. Before running for office, she was a community schools coordinator in the Philadelphia Mayor's Office of Education. She founded and served as executive director of Empowered Community Development Corporation, an organization that helps establish community programs identified as needed by community members.

As Honorary Members, these exceptional women will have the opportunity to work closely with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. in advancing its philanthropic initiatives and promoting social welfare. Their influence and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the organization's ability to positively impact the communities it serves. Notable Honorary Members include: Annie Turnbo Malone, Maggie L. Walker, Esther Rolle, Sarah Vaughn, Julia Carson (former U.S. Rep.), Donna Edwards (former U.S. Rep.), Anita Hill, Esq., Elisabeth Omilami, Rhona Bennett, Vivica A. Fox, Samia Nkrumah, Rashida Tlaib (U.S. Rep.), Ann Nesby, Jennie Joseph, Chrisette Michele Payne, Angel McCoughtry and Roslyn Young-Daniels.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The organization's principles, Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, guide its members in uplifting communities and creating positive change. With a legacy of excellence, Zeta Phi Beta continues to impact lives through its diverse philanthropic efforts and dedication to empowering women worldwide.

