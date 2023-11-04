Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Announces Olympic Gold Medalist, Professional Athlete, and Entrepreneur, Angel McCoughtry, as an Honorary Member

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

04 Nov, 2023, 20:23 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, one of the country's largest women's service organizations, is delighted to announce the induction of Angel McCoughtry as Honorary Members into its Alpha Omega Chapter. This accomplished woman has demonstrated outstanding commitment to civic engagement and the advancement of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.'s principles, Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Announces Newest Honorary Member Angel McCoughtry
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Announces Newest Honorary Member Angel McCoughtry

The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.International First Vice President for Membership, Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., shared, "I am honored to lead Zeta's membership function and continue our tradition of recruiting influential and prominent women that will advance, elevate, and bring awareness to the initiatives of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated." 

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO, enthusiastically stated, "The members of Zeta are proud to carry out the legacy of the five trailblazing women that dared to be different and established the number one service organization.  Today, we honor their vision by inducting a woman of excellence whose groundbreaking career and impressive commitment to service is aligned with Zeta's principles and work." 

Angel McCoughtry is a professional basketball player with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was selected first overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2009 WNBA draft. Ms. McCoughtry has garnered numerous awards and recognition for her athletic skills.  She is the first WNBA athlete to host a basketball camp in Ghana. She is the owner of McCoughtry's, an ice cream shop and food truck.Ms. McCoughtry will align her talents and passion to mentor our Zeta youth auxiliary groups.

"It's an honor and privilege to be part of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. I'm honored to be part of this sisterhood to grow, build, and create better communities." — Angel McCoughtry

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University and has since grown to become one of the most prestigious and impactful organizations worldwide. With a mission to foster its ideals and principles, Zeta Phi Beta is committed to making a difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

Honorary Members have the opportunity to work closely with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. in advancing its philanthropic initiatives and promoting social welfare. Their influence and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the organization's ability to positively impact the communities it serves.

For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated and its latest Honorary Members, please visit www.zphib1920.org.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated:
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The organization's principles, Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, guide its members in uplifting communities and creating positive change. With a legacy of excellence, Zeta Phi Beta continues to impact lives through its diverse philanthropic efforts and dedication to empowering women worldwide.

SOURCE Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

