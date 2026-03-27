RALEIGH, N.C., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeto, Inc., a medical technology company working to make brain health insights through EEG a foundational vital sign in healthcare, announced the recipients of its 2026 Clinical Trial Sponsorship Program, supporting innovative research that brings EEG into real-world clinical environments.

The selected projects demonstrate how EEG can be applied beyond traditional settings to address critical challenges in stroke monitoring, delirium assessment, and epilepsy treatment - where timely, objective brain data can directly impact patient outcomes.

Zeto Announces 2026 Clinical Trial Sponsorship Winners Advancing EEG in Stroke, Delirium, and Epilepsy

"Research has no borders, and this year's selected projects reflect a truly global effort to advance EEG - from Australia to the United Kingdom and the United States. Across stroke, delirium, and epilepsy, the common challenge is making EEG practical in real-world care," said Florian Strelzyk, Ph.D., CEO of Zeto. "These projects show how removing barriers like setup time, patient discomfort, and workflow improvements can unlock new clinical and research applications for EEG."

The 2026 winners are:

Electrocardiography Brain Perfusion Index (EPBi) – A Promising Biomarker for Continuous Stroke Patient Monitoring, by Prof. Craig Anderson and Dr. Xiaoying Chen (The George Institute for Global Health, Australia)

This study will evaluate EBPi as a biomarker for detecting neurological deterioration in acute ischemic stroke patients. Using Zeto ONE's full-montage EEG and synchronized ECG capabilities, the project expands monitoring across all cerebral regions, enabling more comprehensive assessment of brain perfusion.

The Delirium Electroencephalography (EEG) and Phenotyping with Endpoints (DEPEND), by Dr. Gregory Scott (Imperial College London, UK)

This study aims to validate portable EEG using Zeto ONE within the DEPEND framework and develop machine learning-based metrics for detecting and grading delirium. By integrating EEG into routine clinical workflows, the project addresses a major unmet need - objective, scalable detection of a condition that remains underdiagnosed and difficult to quantify.

Optimization of Neuromodulation Therapy for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Using Short-Term Evoked Response Signatures, by Dr. Jonathon J. Parker (Mayo Clinic Arizona, USA)

This project will investigate how short-term EEG biomarkers can guide personalized neuromodulation therapy. By capturing evoked EEG responses with Zeto ONE during routine programming visits, investigators aim to predict treatment response and optimize stimulation parameters for improved seizure control.

Each project will be supported with Zeto EEG systems, gel-free electrodes, access to Zeto's cloud platform, training, and tools for scalable data collection. Trials are expected to begin later this year.

Now in its third year, Zeto's Clinical Trial Sponsorship Program continues to gain momentum, attracting an increasing number of high-caliber research proposals. The 2027 competition will open in fall 2026.

About Zeto, Inc.

Zeto, Inc., a trailblazer in next-generation neurotechnology, is on a mission to make brain health insights as ubiquitous as any other vital sign. Powered by its FDA-cleared EEG platform, Zeto enables scalable, real-time measurement of brain activity and provides actionable data to support clinical decision-making - bringing brain monitoring into everyday care environments.

The company plans to leverage its platform technology to improve access and quality to medical EEG testing and to enable and improve adjacent biomedical research and clinical trials. Zeto's EEG systems, which received FDA clearances in 2018 and 2024, are commercially available in the United States.

To learn more, visit https://zeto-inc.com/.

SOURCE Zeto, Inc.