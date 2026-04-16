Zeto Introduces NeuroNotis™: An AI-Enabled Report with Human Review

Combined AI Seizure Detection with Experienced Technical Review to Support More Confident Clinical Decisions

RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeto, Inc. today announced the launch of NeuroNotis™, a new offering for hospital customers designed to bring greater confidence to Zeto ONE's AI-enabled seizure detection. The NeuroNotis Report confirms AI-generated seizure burden scores through review by highly trained, Registered EEG Technologists, with results delivered approximately 15 minutes after the first hour of recording.

Zeto Introduces NeuroNotis™ Report, Combining AI Seizure Detection with Rapid Validation by Registered EEG Technologists for Faster, More Confident Clinical Decisions.

Delivered under a service agreement with Stratus, the nation's largest EEG solutions provider, the NeuroNotis Report combines rapid AI detection with experienced human review to support timely, informed clinical decisions. Stratus, a trusted provider of EEG services for more than 650+ healthcare systems, employs the largest network of R. EEG T.s, including CLTMs and Neuro Analysts. These accomplished Technologists will verify the AI findings during the critical first hour of EEG recording and provide a report to the providers on staff.

As hospitals increasingly adopt AI tools for seizure detection, many emergency departments and critical care units face uncertainty in making clinical decisions with results provided solely by machine algorithms. The NeuroNotis Report does not replace a physician's diagnosis but assists by pairing real-time AI analysis with technical review from highly experienced neurodiagnostic professionals to help support a neurologist's interpretation.

"AI has significantly advanced seizure detection, and we embrace the opportunities it presents. However, a range of challenges remain for many AI approaches currently used," said Florian Strelzyk, CEO of Zeto. "Some of these challenges are technical, in situations where AI hasn't quite mastered all clinical edge cases. Others are more related to trust and accountability. The NeuroNotis Report combines the speed of our rapid, full-head coverage Zeto ONE EEG and NeuroPulse* AI-enabled detection with technical review by Stratus' Registered EEG Technologists. There is no longer a tradeoff between speed and quality - we're delivering both."

The NeuroNotis Report is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, providing:

AI-enabled seizure burden analysis in real time

Evaluation by a Stratus Registered EEG Technologist

Coverage for the critical first hour of EEG recording

All is included in the current costs of Zeto's service agreements with the hospital, keeping this service cost-neutral.

By combining advanced AI with the expertise of Stratus' highly qualified EEG Technologists, Zeto continues to expand access to reliable, high-quality EEG data, helping hospitals move from detection to confident action faster than ever before.

In light of the recent release of its New Wave system for outpatient routine and home EEG applications, Zeto continues to expand on its hospital offerings by making NeuroNotis into a core offering for its Zeto ONE™ flagship platform for hospitals and patient transport.

The NeuroNotis Report** is a direct response to demand by physicians, nursing, and clinical care teams to move beyond AI-only interpretations, towards a hybrid, machine-informed but human-driven clinical decision-making process.

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**The NeuroNotis Report is a technical support tool. While Stratus' Registered EEG Technologists provide a review of AI-flagged events, this review is technical in nature. All clinical interpretations, diagnoses, and patient care decisions are made exclusively by the attending neurologist or qualified physician.

About Zeto, Inc.

Zeto, Inc., a trailblazer in next-generation neurotechnology, is on a mission to make brain health insights as ubiquitous as any other vital sign. Powered by its FDA-cleared EEG platform, Zeto enables scalable, real-time measurement of brain activity and provides actionable data to support clinical decision-making – bringing brain monitoring into everyday care environments.

The company plans to leverage its platform technology to improve access and quality of medical EEG testing and to facilitate adjacent biomedical research and clinical trials. Zeto's EEG systems, which received FDA clearances in 2018, 2024, and 2026, are commercially available in the United States.

To learn more, visit https://zeto-inc.com/.

About Stratus

Stratus is the leading provider of EEG solutions in the United States and offers global EEG technology via the StratusEEG software. Stratus offers an array of EEG solutions, from remote ICU and EMU monitoring to world-class EEG review software, ambulatory VEEGs with pruned data, and other custom EEG solutions to fit your needs. The company also provides EEG solutions for centralized and decentralized clinical trials, biomarker detection, and over 9 million hours of recorded EEG data through its R&D division's database. To learn more, visit stratusneuro.com.

SOURCE Zeto, Inc.