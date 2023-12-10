Zetrix and Beitou Launch Digital ID & Driver's Licence Services on Blockchain

Service is the first global W3C-compliant Verifiable Credential implementation and will be initially used by China domestic users travelling abroad

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zetrix, a layer 1 public blockchain platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Digital Credentials platform, ushering in a new era of secure, convenient, and interoperable credentials verification. This innovative solution addresses the challenges of traditional paper-based credentials, offering a range of benefits that will transform the way individuals, organisations, and governments interact in the digital realm.

[From the left] Mr. Wong Thean Soon, Group Managing Director of MY E.G. Services Berhad and Zetrix Co-founder; Mr. Huang Xuejun, Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager of Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group Co., Ltd; YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Bin Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia; and Datuk Mohd Jimmy Wong Bin Abdullah, Non-independent Non-Executive Director of MY E.G. Services Berhad at the launching of ZCert.

The launch marks the commercialisation of the collaboration announced on 18th September 2023 between Malaysia's MY E.G. Services Berhad and China's state-owned Guangxi Beitou IT Innovation Technology Investment Group Co Ltd ("Beitou"), the IT arm of Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group listed as one of China's Top 500 enterprises.

The launch was held on 9th December 2023 at Ritz-Carlton Hotel Kuala Lumpur and officiated by Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The service initially will be offered to domestic China nationals who can choose to digitise their National ID or driving licence as a Verifiable Credential ("VC") on Xinghuo International, the international gateway for China's national Public Blockchain. Through Zetrix, which is integrated with Xinghuo, the National ID or driving licence VC can then be presented abroad to be authenticated by any verifier wishing to verify the relevant identity or driving licence data according to their needs.

Beitou IT's integration to China's nationwide police and transport department databases ensures seamless authentication and digitisation of the documents into VCs.

Furthermore, in view of the immutability of blockchain, verifiers will have the assurance of knowing that the VCs and all data contained in the document are true and genuine.

It is foreseen that besides IDs and driving licences, other important credential documents held by individuals or businesses would also be digitised as VCs in the near future.

Enhancing Security and Combating Breach of Data

The use of digital credentials, with the initial pilot of driving licences based on blockchain technology will significantly enhance security and combat counterfeiting of electronic licences. By leveraging on the Self Sovereign Identity ("SSI") framework, Zetrix's Digital Credentials platform enables the real time verification of documents digitised as Verifiable Credentials, providing a robust defence against fraud and forgery.

"In addition to ensuring authenticity, documents digitised as Verifiable Credentials offer the ability for selective disclosure or confirmation of data. For instance, document holders can have their age or their home location verified without actually having to provide their date of birth or full address. This is extremely useful as it protects raw user data from being shared unless absolutely necessary, thus reducing the possibilities of cyber attacks," explained TS Wong, founder of Zetrix.

Lai Shuiping, Chairman of the Board of Guangxi Beitou IT Innovation Investment Group Co.,Ltd, Lai Shuiping, said: "The China-ASEAN digital driving license cross-border verification platform is jointly developed by Beitou IT and MYEG. The platform will continue to expand into providing more convenient services for communication between citizens of China and ASEAN countries, and promote economic development across the entire region."

"In future, Beitou IT will further strengthen cooperation with Malaysian enterprises in the field of transportation digitalisation, and promote continuous improvement of intelligent transportation in ASEAN countries," Lai added.

Multi-Chain e-Wallet for International Travelers

Zetrix's Digital Credentials platform also leverages a multi-chain e-wallet that is able to store Zetrix's native tokens as well as VCs from Xinghuo International and Ethereum. This feature facilitates seamless cross chain transactions and simplifies identity and document verification across multiple scenarios, enhancing the experience for travelling individuals.

The digital credentials service exemplifies the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standards of Verifiable Credentials and Decentralised Identifiers as Self-Sovereign Identity. This will be a key catalyst to enable a greater interoperability across blockchains and decentralised applications.

About Zetrix

Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security and scalability. Zetrix's cryptographic infrastructure can be introduced to multiple industries to connect governments, businesses and their citizens to a global blockchain-based economy. Developed by MY E.G. Services Bhd, the cross-border and cross-chain integration with China enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that facilitates global trade by deploying critical building blocks for Web3 services such as Blockchain-based Identifiers (BID) and Verifiable Credentials (VC).

About Guangxi Beitou IT Innovation Technology Investment Group Co Ltd

Guangxi Beitou IT Innovation Investment Group Co. (Beitou IT) stands as a wholly owned subsidiary of Beibu Gulf Investment Group (Beitou Group), boasting total assets exceeding 300 billion RMB. Established in October 2020 with a registered capital of 1 billion RMB, Beitou IT has emerged as the foremost digital company in Southwest China. Beitou IT strategically concentrates on four primary business domains: ITAI project implementation and operation, IT product R&D, integration and sales, and the development of New Infrastructure. Over the past three years, Beitou IT has successfully undertaken numerous government and enterprise-level projects encompassing digital government, digital transportation, digital port, smart court, and enterprise digitalization.

With a workforce exceeding 400 employees, Beitou IT houses a team of hardware and software engineers, where over 50% hold master's degrees from esteemed universities. The team includes 2 State Council-subsidized experts, numerous district industrial authorized experts, and a Fin-Tech expert from the 'Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Talent Project.' This robust talent pool positions Beitou IT as one of the rare state-owned digital companies capable of independent R&D.

SOURCE Zetrix