The Regent of Johor Launches Ringgit-Backed Stablecoin and Digital Asset Treasury on Zetrix

RMJDT Introduced as Part of National Digital Asset Sandbox Initiative

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullish Aim Sdn. Bhd., chaired and owned by His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Regent of Johor, today announced the official launch of RMJDT, a Ringgit-backed stablecoin issued on Zetrix, the core Layer-1 blockchain underpinning Malaysia's national Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI).

EN: (Right) TS Wong, Co-founder of Zetrix and (Left) Dato’ Lion Peh, Managing Director of Bullish Aim Sdn Bhd, exchanging the agreement, witnessed by (Middle) His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Regent of Johor.

Launched under a regulated sandbox framework, RMJDT is designed to strengthen the international use of the Malaysian Ringgit in cross-border trade settlements and to act as a catalyst for attracting increased foreign direct investment (FDI) into Malaysia. The initiative aligns with global tokenisation trends and directly supports Malaysia's Digital Asset National Policy.

In conjunction with the RMJDT rollout, Bullish Aim will also establish a Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) with an initial treasury allocation of RM500 million in Zetrix tokens, with plans to increase to RM1 billion. Modelled after global precedents such as MicroStrategy and Bitmine Immersion, this treasury will play a pivotal role in ensuring stable network gas fees for RMJDT transactions.

DATCO will additionally stake Zetrix tokens to support up to 10% of the validator nodes within the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure, reinforcing long-term national Web3 resilience while enhancing the security and efficiency of the blockchain ecosystem.

"As the issuer of RMJDT, we view the establishment of a Zetrix-token treasury as a strategic necessity – both to support operational stability and to deepen alignment with the national blockchain," said His Royal Highness the Regent of Johor.

These dual initiatives reflect Johor's commitment to advancing digital innovation at the intersection of blockchain technology, trade infrastructure, and national economic development, while operating within Malaysia's approved sandbox environment to ensure compliance, transparency, and national oversight.

About Zetrix

Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security and scalability. Zetrix's cryptographic infrastructure can be introduced to multiple industries to connect governments, businesses and their citizens to a global blockchain-based economy. Developed by Zetrix AI Berhad, formerly known as MY E.G. Services Bhd, the cross-border and cross-chain integration with China enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that facilitates global trade by deploying critical building blocks for Web3 services such as Blockchain-based Identifiers (BID) and Verifiable Credentials (VC).

