Global Superstar Cardi B and Zevia Double Down on Real in the Brand's Biggest Campaign Yet

Spanning national streaming TV, social media, retail, fan submissions and a nationwide sweepstakes, the campaign gives consumers new ways to engage with Cardi B and Zevia all season long

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA), the better-for-you beverage brand built on great soda taste and real ingredients, today announced the launch of "Real Talk Interpreter," a new national campaign starring GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, fashion icon and entrepreneur Cardi B.

Launching across national streaming TV, video, social media and retail, "Real Talk Interpreter" marks Zevia and Cardi B's first creative campaign together, bringing the brand's "refreshingly real" ethos to life through Cardi's signature honesty and humor.

Zevia and Cardi B Launch "Real Talk Interpreter" Campaign

The campaign arrives as zero sugar soda continues to outpace the broader category, underscoring a shift in what consumers want from soda: the taste and refreshment they love, without sugar, fake sweeteners or other artificial ingredients. Zevia has been built for that shift since the beginning, delivering great soda taste with zero sugar and real ingredients. With Cardi B, Zevia is turning that commitment to realness into a campaign that is bold, entertaining and unmistakably Zevia.

In the campaign, Cardi B stars as the "Real Talk Interpreter," translating filtered everyday conversations into what people really mean. Two hero spots bring the idea to life in distinct but familiar settings: "Potluck," where neighborly small talk masks what people are really thinking and, "Guidance Counselor," where polished parent-teacher language is decoded in real time. In both, Cardi cuts through the niceties with the direct, funny, and unfiltered commentary fans know and love, while sipping Zevia Orange Creamsicle and Creamy Root Beer, respectively.

The creative extends Zevia's commitment to being real beyond the can and into everyday life, grounded in the belief that real beats fake every time. Zevia is real soda with real ingredients. Cardi is real talk with no filter. The campaign connects those ideas through a simple, universal behavior the gap between what people say out loud and what they are really thinking to prove that real hits harder.

"Real is at the core of everything we do at Zevia—from our ingredients to our brand voice—but we also believe better-for-you choices should be fun", said Kirsten Suarez, Chief Marketing Officer of Zevia. "That's what makes Cardi such a natural fit with Zevia. Her authenticity, humor and confidence help us introduce Zevia to new audiences and show that great-tasting, zero sugar soda made with real ingredients can still have plenty of personality and flavor. Together, we've created a campaign that's entertaining, memorable and unmistakably real."

"Let me tell you something, I'm always going to say exactly what's on my mind, and that's why Zevia and I are perfect for one another," said Cardi B. "Zevia keeps it real with the ingredients, and I've never been one to bite my tongue. With 'Real Talk Interpreter,' we're bringing that same energy to everyday moments and saying what everyone is really thinking."

Later this week, the campaign will bring fans directly into Cardi's "Real Talk Interpreter" world. Through posts on her Instagram and TikTok channels, Cardi will invite consumers to share via direct comment, their everyday filtered moments they want her to decode—from dating app screenshots, to group-chat drama, and the things people say when they mean something else entirely. Select submissions will be featured across Zevia's and Cardi's social channels, with Cardi delivering her unfiltered interpretation on fans' real-life moments in her signature "Real Talk" style.

To keep the real talk going all summer, Zevia and Cardi B have also launched the Zevia x Cardi B Real Summer Sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to win weekly prizes and a grand-prize package featuring exclusive autographed Cardi B merchandise, free Zevia and more. The campaign is also coming to life at select retailers through custom displays featuring Cardi, extending the partnership from screens to the soda aisle. Fans can enter the sweepstakes today by visiting zevia.com/real or by scanning an in-store QR code at participating retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.zevia.com or follow Zevia on Instagram and TikTok.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a "Certified B Corporation," is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple ingredients, contain no fake sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, and vegan. Zevia is distributed in more than 39,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the grocery, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience and e-commerce channels.

About Cardi B

Cardi B is among the most significant musical artists of all time, regardless of genre, gender, or generation— all accomplished in less than a decade. Among her seemingly unstoppable list of accomplishments, she stands as the highest-certified female rapper on the RIAA's "Top Artists (Digital Singles)" ranking with over 100 million RIAA-certified units sold, with 3 diamond certifications. Her chart- topping, GRAMMY® Award-winning, 6x RIAA platinum-certified debut album, Invasion of Privacy, continues to be a landmark achievement in female rap streaming history. All 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy are now certified at least Platinum, and the smash 2018 album also includes the history-making Diamond-certified "Bodak Yellow." Her extensive list of awards, nominations, and high-profile honors currently includes 10 GRAMMY® nominations and one win for Best Rap Album for her debut album Invasion of Privacy, eight Billboard Music Awards, eight Guinness World Records, four Spotify One Billion Streams Awards, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards, eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, six BET Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, inclusion on TIME's "TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People of 2018," being named Entertainment Weekly's 2018 "Entertainer of the Year", Billboard's 2020 "Woman of the Year," and receiving the Impact of the Year Award at Billboard's 2025 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event, cementing her influence in the music industry. along with countless other triumphs. She continues to expand her musical legacy in 2025 with her newly released sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, available everywhere now, which became the fastest album to go platinum in history, debuted at #1 marking her second straight #1 on the Billboard 200, and has extended versions including AM I THE DRAMA? (Bonus Edition) and AM I THE DRAMA? (ErrTime Edition). Cardi B recently wrapped her first-ever US arena tour, The Little Miss Drama Tour, which sold out entirely.

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SOURCE Zevia