Zhang Dental Group of Tustin Offers Savings Plan for High-Quality, Affordable Care to Seniors

Accessible Care for Seniors

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, open enrollment for Medicare began. Millions of seniors in California will struggle finding the right Medicare coverage, including deciding between Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans. While primary focus will be on medical and prescription coverage, the impact of dental coverage is important.

Most Medicare participants don't understand benefits not include routine, preventive dental procedures critical to longevity and overall health. Currently, Medicare benefits only apply to surgical dental procedures carried out in hospitals. As a result, seniors must either pay for dental services completely out-of-pocket or try to find a Medicare supplement that provides high-quality, affordable and accessible care.

Unfortunately, most Medicare dental supplements are low-cost and poorly designed with very limited networks of inexperienced dentists.

"We see the challenges seniors face, but we offer our own membership plan at a rate they can afford," commented Dr. Michael Zhang at Zhang Dental Group of Tustin. He continued, "Our Plan provide friendly, personalized care at a consistent, monthly or annual fee."

Furthermore, the negative impact of poor dental care on the overall health of seniors can be significant.

Only 29% of seniors have dental coverage.





Those with 20 or more teeth at age 70 are significantly more likely to have a longer lifespan than those with fewer teeth.





70% of adults over the age of 65 have advanced periodontitis, which is the leading cause of adult tooth loss and a disease that has been linked to heart disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and other serious conditions.

In addition to fighting oral health problems, ease of use and enrollment are two of the most significant benefits of this plan. Other facts to know about the basic membership plan with Zhang Dental Group of Tustin include:

Two cleanings and one emergency visit per year.





No waiting period.





No annual limits, deductibles or co-pays.

As seniors consider the benefits of the membership plan at Zhang Dental Group of Tustin, it is important to keep a couple of dates in mind. Open enrollment for Medicare ends December 7, 2024. This is the time to drop an existing dental supplement that is not working and to enroll in a better form of coverage. Contact Zhang Dental Group of Tustin online or call 714-465-5589 to learn more.

Contact Information:

https://www.michaelzhangdmd.com/

Dr. Michael Zhang

18102 Irvine Blvd #210

Tustin, CA 92780

Media Contact:

Sayli Pillai

877-868-4232

[email protected]

SOURCE Zhang Dental Group