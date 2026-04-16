Zhang Financial Announces Charles Zhang's Forbes and Barron's Rankings

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Zhang Financial

Apr 16, 2026, 11:16 ET

PORTAGE, Mich., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Zhang, CFP® MBA, MSFS, ChFC®, Founder and President of Zhang Financial, a Fee-Only wealth management firm, has been ranked #5 in Forbes List of 2026 America's Top Wealth Advisors, the highest ranked advisor on the list not affiliated with a wirehouse. [The 2026 list was released on April 7, 2026, based on data for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2025. Zhang Financial does not pay a fee to be considered for or included in Forbes rankings, which are developed by Shook Research. The firm pays a licensing fee to Forbes for the right to use the rankings and logo in marketing materials. The reference to "non-wirehouse" is based on a review of the firms listed in the 2026 Forbes ranking. See zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria and methodology.]

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Charles Zhang, CFP®, MBA, MSFS, ChFC, CLU, Founder and President
Charles Zhang, CFP®, MBA, MSFS, ChFC, CLU, Founder and President

In addition to his national ranking, Charles was ranked #1 in Michigan in Forbes List of 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, which marks the ninth consecutive year that Charles has held the top ranking in Michigan (2018-2026). [The 2026 list were released on April 7, 2026, based on data for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2025. Previous consecutive rankings (2018-2025) were released annually in April, based on data for the 12-month period ending June 30 of the preceding year. Zhang Financial does not pay a fee to be considered for or included in Forbes rankings, which are developed by Shook Research. The firm pays a licensing fee to Forbes for the right to use the rankings and logo in marketing materials. See zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria and methodology.]

Charles Zhang's professional excellence was further recognized by being ranked #1 in Barron's List of 2026 Top Advisors in Michigan, which marks the 14th consecutive year that Charles has held the top ranking in Michigan (2013-2026). [The 2026 list was released on March 20, 2026, based on data for the 12-month period ending September 30, 2025. Prior rankings were released annually in March of their respective years, based on data for the 12-month period ending September 30 of the award year. Zhang Financial does not pay a fee to be considered for or included in Barron's rankings. The firm pays a licensing fee to Barron's for the right to use the rankings and logo in marketing materials. See zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria and methodology.]

Nationally, Charles was ranked #1 in Barron's List of 2025 Top 100 Independent Advisors, a position also held in 2024, 2023, and 2021. [The 2025 list was released on September 15, 2025, based on data for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2025. Prior rankings were released annually in September of their respective years, based on data for the 12-month period ending June 30 of the award year. Zhang Financial does not pay a fee to be considered for or included in Barron's rankings. The firm pays a licensing fee to Barron's for the right to use the rankings and logo in marketing materials. See zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria and methodology.]

As a Fee-Only firm, Zhang Financial is compensated solely by its clients. The firm does not receive commissions or third-party compensation contingent on the purchase or sale of financial products. Under the leadership of Charles Zhang and CEO Lynn Chen-Zhang, the firm manages over $8 billion in regulatory assets. Guided by the principle that clients' interests must come first—always—they have built the firm on a foundation of fiduciary integrity, disciplined long-term investing, and an unwavering commitment to client trust.

About Zhang Financial:

Zhang Financial is a fee-only wealth management firm headquartered in Southwest Michigan. For more information, or to request a consultation, please visit www.zhangfinancial.com.

Contact: 
Megan Hause
[email protected]

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