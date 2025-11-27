Zhongshan athletes achieved historic triumph at 15th National Games

Emerging from this grand stage with unprecedented glory was Zhongshan. Their largest-ever delegation, comprising over 40 athletes, contested nearly 20 events and achieved a historic best-ever medal count: eight gold, three silver, and seven bronze.

The Games also bore witness to poignant farewells and further triumphs. Asian sprint legend Su Bingtian, at 36, concluded his remarkable career in the men's 4x100m relay. Equestrian icon Liang Ruiji, 41, added two more gold medals to his National Games tally, reaching an incredible 10 across seven appearances. Swimming star Wang Xue'er, a 27-year-old Paris Olympic bronze medalist, finished her fourth National Games with a silver and a bronze. Paris Olympic diving champion Chen Yiwen achieved a personal Grand Slam, clinching two golds and a bronze. Diver Lin Shan won three gold medals at the 15th National Games, including the women's 3m springboard. At the tender age of 15, climbing prodigy Li Meini became Zhongshan's youngest-ever National Games champion, while fencer Huang Zhongming secured the city's first-ever National Games medal in fencing.

In team sports, 17-year-old Chen Rushan on the U18 women's basketball team and baseball players He Xin and Lin Ziqiang from the Guangdong provincial team, represent the city's burgeoning talent. Alongside them, a vibrant new generation has emerged in athletics, fencing, taekwondo, and gymnastics, their performances a clear promise of future sporting greatness.

At the National Games, these athletes carried the essence of Zhongshan onto the national stage. The fearless spirit of their home city empowered them to transcend limitations. They met challenges with unyielding courage and pursued their aspirations with bold hearts, making every ounce of their perseverance shine.

This film is a dedication to every tenacious athlete from Zhongshan.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__L4wajaQbI

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833753/ZICC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zhongshan International Communications Center